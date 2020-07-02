Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

Prices of both the Camry as well as Vellfire have been increased by a couple of lakhs and this is due to a rise in exchange rates. Given that the Vellfire is a CBU, its price has increased a bit more than that of the Camry hybrid.

Last month, Toyota hiked prices of its cars, the higher-end models like the Camry as well as Vellfire were exempted. Toyota Kirloskar Motor did tell us of a price hike for these cars in July. Now that July is here, the looming price hike too is. The Toyota Camry sedan now costs Rs 39.02 lakh, ex-Delhi. The said price is Rs 1.14 lakh more. If you look at the Toyota Vellfire, the price is now Rs 83.50 lakh, a Rs 4 lakh increase over that in June. Both these cars are hybrid models and in June, the press statement said that the hike is due to the “substantial increase in exchange rate”.

The Toyota Camry was introduced in India in its present avatar in 2019. The car was the first BS6 model from the manufacturer in India. It boasts a hybrid petrol engine that makes 177hp of power and 221Nm. The claimed fuel efficiency is almost like a small hatchback’s at 19.19kmpl. There is three-zone climate control, LED projector headlights, rear seat recline, powered front seats, sunroof and more. It is as spacious as some German sedans that are priced way higher.

As for the Toyota Vellfire, it was launched a few months ago and comes in a single trim. It is a CBU and boasts a 115hp/198Nm petrol engine that also works in conjunction with a hybrid motor. It also has a 3-zone AC and is a seven-seater with many unique functions. In fact, even though the price may be on the higher side, all the units of the Vellfire allotted to the Indian market have already been lapped up. The company says that even during the pandemic, it received a decent number of bookings for this car. The deliveries might be a bit delayed due to the pandemic.

What do you think about the new Toyota Camry and Vellfire increased prices? Will you still consider them or look for other options in the same category? Let us know your thoughts.

