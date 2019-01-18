Toyota Camry 2019 Launch Live: VW Passat rival with Lexus platform & hybrid powertrain

Toyota Camry 2019 Launch Today Live Updates: Toyota is all set to launch the eight-generation Camry in India today. The 2019 Toyota Camry is expected to largely remain the same in terms of mechanicals, but it will boast of a sharper new design and will be based on TNGA platform that underpins the Lexus ES300h. According to a teaser released by Toyota recently, the new 2019 Camry will only be available with a hybrid powertrain. The engine is likely to be paired with at the same e-CVT gearbox as the outgoing model. Toyota have said that the new car will deliver better efficiency without having to compromise on driving dynamics.