Toyota C-HR spied once again: Radical looking compact SUV headed to India?

Toyota C-HR, the company's hot looking SUV has been snapped in India very recently once again. Like the previous time, the vehicle has been spotted without any camouflage. Toyota C-HR was spotted in India earlier in July last year when it was seen on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Currently on sale in the global markets, the Toyota C-HR SUV gets a hybrid powertrain and is based on the company's new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform. The 1.8-litre petrol hybrid engine on the Toyota C-HR is good for churning out a combined power output of 122hp. All thanks to the hybrid system, the vehicle returns an impressive fuel efficiency as well.

A more powerful 2.0-litre engine is on offer as well that develops 145hp of power along with 144Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a CVT. When it comes to dimensions, the compact SUV measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and 1,565 mm. As already mentioned, the C-HR looks radical and bears quite a futuristic design. The SUV gets LED headlamps and tail lamps along with roof spoiler and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels that make up for some prime visual highlights. Inside the cabin, the Toyota C-HR gets all-black interiors along with a large touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As far as India launch is concerned, there is no clarity as of now as to when or not the SUV will make its way here. However, considering the fact that Toyota currently does hot have any compact SUV in its line up at present, there is a chance that the company might bring in the C-HR here soon. More details on the C-HR expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image Source: Facebook