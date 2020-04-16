Toyota C-HR India launch on the cards? Toyota’s Creta, Seltos rival

The Toyota C-HR seems a highly likely product given that there is a huge gap between the upcoming rebadged Vitara Brezza and Fortuner in India

By:Published: April 16, 2020 6:37:02 PM

Toyota India recently discontinued the Corolla Altis. Low demand, as well as the BS6 complexities, might have been the reason behind this. We asked Toyota India if they were considering something in the Kia Seltos or Hyundai Creta space? Naveen Soni, the senior vice president, sales and service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that “As this question particularly pertains to our future product planning, we would like to refrain from commenting on the specifics. Having said that, we would like to reiterate here that we always study and evaluate the market continuously to understand customer preferences and trends. We have been watching the market response and we witness that customer preference is evolving in the C segment from sedan to SUV. Considering such evolving market needs, we will decide on our further course of action.”

We think that Toyota should bring the C-HR. Right now, there is a huge gap between the upcoming rebadged Toyota Vitara Brezza and Fortuner in India. The C-HR should fill the space nicely and at a Rs 15-17 lakh price, should also be value-for-money. The Toyota C-HR has quite often been spotted testing in India. This SUV looks quite funky, more in the Nissan Kicks space than let’s say the Creta or Seltos. It measures 4,390mm in length, 1,795mm in width and 1,565mm in height. The wheelbase of 2,640mm is higher than that of the Kia/Hyundai by 30mm. Globally, it is available with an 18-inch wheel option and has a 137mm ground clearance. We believe that when it comes to India, the wheel size might go down and the ground clearance significantly up.

In terms of features, the Toyota C-HR gets LED projector headlights, LED fog lights, heated mirrors, dual-zone climate control, 4.2-inch TFT MID, power-adjustable driver’s seat with heating function, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Amazon Alexa and more. Internationally it also gets a pre-collision system with pedestrian warning, radar-based cruise control, lane departure assist and 10 airbags.

A diesel engine is missing from the global line-up and the C-HR instead focusses on the hybrid as well as the turbo petrol technology. There is a 1.8-litre petrol engine that makes 122hp of power and 142Nm. This unit is a hybrid system that produces 163Nm torque. Power will be sent to the front wheels through a CVT. As for the 2.0-litre turbo petrol, it makes 144hp of power and 188Nm.

What are your thoughts? Should Toyota bring the C-HR to India this year? Will it give the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos a solid run for their money?

