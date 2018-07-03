Toyota C-HR, hot-looking crossover spied in India first time: Will rival Honda CR-V

Toyota C-HR crossover SUV has been spied testing in India for the first time. The sporty looking SUV was snapped near Bengaluru by an Autocar India reader. The new Toyota C-HR is based on the company's TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform that will also underpin the all-new Corolla. One of the prominent highlights of the new Toyota C-HR is its sporty styling that will surely attract the buyers in India. The crossover's radical styling is clearly different than the company's conventional design language and this is among the key reasons why the vehicle can be a hit in India. The car gets sharp LED headlamps along with aggressive looking front and rear bumpers. The Toyota C-HR also gets a coupe-like sloping roofline and the sporty alloy wheels make the car look even more appealing. The rear end of the car is equally sporty with wraparound tail lamps. The Toyota C-HR also gets hatch doors that accounts for its another highlight.

Toyota C-HR rear

The Toyota C-HR will most likely draw power from a hybrid powertrain. The 1.8-litre petrol engine when coupled with electric motor results in a combined power output of 122 bhp. With the use of a hybrid engine, the Toyota C-HR will return a better fuel efficiency when compared to a conventional petrol car that falls in the same segment. The Toyota C-HR was first showcased as a concept model at 2014 Paris Motor Show and the production version was put on display a couple of years later at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.

Toyota C-HR front

If you are excited about the new Toyota C-HR, you will have to wait at least till 2020 for the car to make its entry into the Indian market. Toyota will either assemble or manufacture the new C-HR here in India and that will majorly depend upon the demand. More details on the new Toyota C-HR expected soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Autocar India