Toyota bZ4X electric SUV breaks cover: Here’s all about it

Toyota bZ4X is the newest EV from the Japanese giant for the American and Japanese markets. The electric SUV competes with the likes of Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq5.

To facilitate the move towards electric mobility, Toyota has unveiled the bZ4X in the USA. The Japanese brand has launched the electric SUV in the American and Japanese markets, for now, followed by its launch in other potential-holding markets at a later stage. In the USA, the Toyota bZ4X is priced from USD 42,000.

The Toyota bZ4X is underpinned by the company’s e-TNGA architecture that is specially designed for EVs. The electric SUV will lock horns with the likes of the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq5 and more. To ensure a strong hit to the competition, Toyota is boasting a claimed range of 406 kms for the bZ4X. In the first year of launch, the brand is intending to sell 5,000 units of the electric SUV globally.

In terms of looks, the Toyota bZ4X looks contemporary with its modern design. No doubt, it comes out as a rather funky-looking vehicle but manages to catch attention nevertheless. It is a decently-sized vehicle by being 15 cm longer than the RAV4. Also, it is 5 mm wider than Toyota’s best-selling crossover. As a result of which, it has the highest amount of legroom in the mid-size SUV segment.

On the inside, things remain fairly modern. The Toyota bZ4X gets a 4G modem that can serve up to 5 devices. Moreover, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit does duties here. The sound system comes from JBL, and it is a 9-speaker unit. In addition, an 8-channel amplifier is also used here, along with a 9-inch subwoofer.

The bZ4X is available in two configurations – FWD and AWD. The former has a peak power output of 201 bhp, and the latter develops 214 bhp. While the FWD model has a claimed range of 559 km, the AWD layout reduces it to 540 km. Moreover, the AWD layout does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.5 seconds, while the FWD version takes 0.5 seconds extra.

