Toyota announces ‘Remember December’ yearend discounts: Offers up to Rs 1.1 lakh off

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the start of its yearly campaign 'Remember December' which comprises of discounts and other year-end benefits on select products in its range. The sales campaign comes days before Toyota increases the prices of its cars starting 1 January. Toyota Kirloskar announced last month that it will be increasing the prices of its cars by 4%, saying that an increase in manufacturing cost and pressure on rising input costs has forced the company and the industry to put the extra burden on its customers.

Toyota Remember December offer will be applicable to cars being delivered till 31 December 2018 and only on some variants specified by the company. Government and corporate employees will be able to avail additional benefits and Toyota cars are now also available at CSD canteens.

Toyota Innova Crysta: One of the best-selling MPVs in India, Toyota Crysta will retail with benefits of up to Rs 45,000. Toyota Yaris: The Yaris is available with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, along with an offer of 'Buy Now, Pay in March 2019'.

Toyota Fortuner: A hot favourite SUV in India, the Fortuner has a year-end benefit offer of Rs 45,000. Toyota Corolla Altis: The Corolla Altis gets the highest amount of benefits worth up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

Toyota Etios Liva & Platinum Etios: Toyota is offering benefits of up to Rs 23,000 on Etios Liva and of up to Rs 38,000 on Platinum Etios.

“It has been our constant endeavor to offer the world-class quality, comfort and unmatched safety to our customers in terms of all our products line up and after sale services,” N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, commenting on the yearly campaign.

“Toyota products have been appreciated time and again by customers for the low cost of maintenance, high resale value, long lasting durability, safety, quality, and excellent performance.”