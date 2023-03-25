Toyota announces assured buyback scheme for the Hilux

Toyota Hilux customers can choose to pay lower EMIs or opt for the assured buyback scheme offered by Toyota Financial Services.

Toyota has announced an assured buyback scheme for the Hilux, and customers looking to buy the Hilux can now opt for a low EMI option starting from Rs 32,886/ or opt for an assured 70 percent buyback after 3 years, from the date of purchase of the Hilux. These services are made available exclusively through Toyota Financial Services.

In line with Toyota’s Customer First philosophy, aforesaid buying options are curated to provide an enhanced value proposition for the prospective consumers who desire to purchase the Toyota Hilux, thereby ensuring a low cost of ownership.

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “With the recent announcement of the restart of Hilux bookings opening, we are once again overwhelmed with the good customer response. Owning the globally acclaimed Hilux has now become easy & more exciting with the best finance options of low EMI or 70 percent assured buyback after three years from the date of purchase of Hilux.”

He added, “We are confident that Hilux will continue to set new standards with its unmatched toughness & powerful performance, creating a new experience to ‘Live a Fuller Life’ be it business or family”.

The Toyota Hilux is the only other lifestyle pickup available in the Indian market for private buyers, after the Isuzu V-Cross. The Hilux is based on the same platform as the Fortuner and is powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which makes 201bhp, mated to a manual or an automatic gearbox.