Towards future mobility: Hyundai announces a human-centred philosophy

Hyundai Motor Group has announced that its direction for future mobility will be shaped by a human-centred philosophy. In a keynote speech delivered by executive VC Euisun Chung at the Mobility Innovators Forum (MIF) 2019 in Silicon Valley, California, Hyundai announced commitment towards innovation for humanity.

“Hyundai believes that technology and innovation should be directed towards serving the needs of people. So, this year’s theme, human-centred mobility, was chosen to highlight the importance of designing new mobility concepts that support the flourishing of people and their communities,” the company said in a statement.

“Cities and mobility services were developed for humans from the very beginning,” said EVC Chung. “That’s why we are making a wide range of efforts to study a human-centred future...”

To this end, Hyundai has set up the Human-Centred City Advisory Group that comprises of experts from engineering, urban planning and psychology. The company has been developing a blueprint for future cities since early this year. It aims to publish results by 2020. Hyundai has also been conducting the 2050 Future City Project to serve as a guideline for future smart city development.