Tourist SUV gets stuck on Goa beach again | Video

The driver of the SUV has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of Kolhapur who drove his MG Astor on the beach.

In yet another bizarre and irresponsible act, a tourist from Maharastra got his MG Astor SUV stuck on Morjim beach, Goa. The driver of the SUV has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of Kolhapur. He was witnessed and recorded driving the car rashly over the beach resulting in the Astor getting stuck in the sand. In the video shared below, it is visible that the front tyres of the Astor are stuck in the sand while the driver tries to accelerate the car out of the cavity created due to the weight of the car and the nature of the ground.

This is hardly the first time that Indian tourists have come under the radar for irresponsible acts that have wrecked the places they visit. In a previously reported incident, a couple from Jaipur were fined Rs. 50,000 as they drove their Toyota Fortuner SUV on the restricted sand dunes of Hunder, Leh.

The couple violate the SDM Nubra’s directive that prohibits cars to be driven over the sand dunes of Hunder as it damages the natural landscape. The car had a license plate from Delhi. The Leh Police posted the photo on Facebook and reprimanded the couple and tourists for violating the law.

Earlier, a video of tourists driving an Audi through the Pangong lake while two people stretched out the sunroof went viral over the internet. The car had a license plate from Haryana.