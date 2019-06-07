Top Upcoming SUVs in India: MG Hector, Kia Seltos and an Electric SUV!

In sync with customer demands and changing market sentiment, automobile manufacturers in India are now focusing on introducing SUVs in their product portfolio across various segments. Not only this but new car companies which are planning to make their debut in India are choosing SUVs are their maiden products in order to gain traction right from the beginning. As a result of this, the Indian car market is soon going to witness the arrival of a plethora of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) in the next couple of months. These will spread across the various segments, right from compact to all-electric premium offerings. Here is the list of all the SUVs which are set to launch in India within the next three months.

MG Hector

Morris Garages is entering India with the Hector SUV. The MG Hector is going to launch in India by the end of June this year. Based on the Boujun 530 which is sold in the Chinese market, the Hector will compete in the mid-size SUV segment with the likes of Tata Harrier and also with the Jeep Compass to some extent. As a result of this, we are expecting its prices to fall in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). MG has confirmed that the Hector is going to get petrol, diesel as well as mild-hybrid powertrain options. The MG Hector's USP is going to be its segment first features which include a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen system which comes with the automaker's i-Smart tech that enables this car with a number of connected car tech.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Jeep Compass Trailhawk, the off-road iteration of Jeep's mid-size premium SUV is also going to make its debut in India this June. The Trailhawk comes with a number of exterior and interior aesthetic updates over the standard iteration of the Compass. Not only this but its party piece lies in the additional off-road tech that it offers which makes it more potent on the beaten path. The engine specifications of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk remains the same. It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre, diesel engine which is capable of churning out 170 bhp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Prices of the Trailhawk are likely to be around the mark of Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos

Kia Motors, a subsidiary of Hyundai is going to enter India with an all-new mid-size SUV i.e. the Seltos. Based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos is expected to fall in-between the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seltos is expected to be slightly premium than its segment rivals and is likely to get several features and creature comforts. The engine line-up of the Kia Seltos will include petrol as well as diesel engines. These are likely to be BS-6 spec. Transmission options will include manual as well as automatic options.

Hyundai Kona EV

Hyundai is going to launch its first all-electric SUV i.e. the Kona EV in India this year. The launch date for the same is scheduled for 9th of July. The Hyundai Kona EV is expected to get a 39.2 kW electric motor. This EV will offer a range of 250 km on a single charge. Hyundai is likely to provide charging infrastructure with the vehicle which is likely to be included in its cost. The European-spec version of this SUV charges to 80 per cent in just 54 minutes if plugged into a 100 kW DC power charger. Prices of the Hyundai Kona is likely to be around the Rs 30 lakh mark.