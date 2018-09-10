Top Upcoming cars to Launch before Diwali: Should you wait before your big buy?

2018 has witnessed a great buzz in the automotive industry with companies launching new cars & a lot of facelifts which gives the car a new & fresh look. The Indian auto market has been booming and with just 3 months left for 2018 to end, many new cars are scheduled for a launch soon. More importantly, Diwali is a major Indian festival is usually preceded by multiple car launches as people prefer to buy new vehicles during this auspicious time. In this story, we tell you about the most popular cars to expect before Diwali and what should you expect from these cars and SUVs.

Ferrari Portofino

1. Ferrari Portofino:

Since the California T has been discontinued by Ferrari, Portofino is a new age urban looking coupe which will make its debut in India by October 2018. Although the official date hasn’t been announced by the company it will be launched in late October. Although launched globally across the globe, the Portofino comes with a 3.9-liter V8 Engine which makes an impressive 591hp. 0-100KM/H comes under a stagnant 3.5 seconds.

Mercedes C class 2018

2. Mercedes C-class:

The upcoming C-class may look slightly different in terms of interiors & exteriors but what has changed is under the hood. There are two new petrol engine options churning out 184hp & 258hp respectively. The diesel which remains favourite among Indians has also been refreshed which will have two engine options i.e C220d & C300d. The C220d is tuned to make 194 hp which earlier made just 168hp & the bigger version i.e C300d will make 245hp. The new C-class will make its debut on 20th Sept 2018 in India.

Ford Figo Aspire Facelift

3. Ford Figo & Aspire facelift:

After a long wait and reducing sales volumes for the present Aspire Ford has decided to come up with a facelift for both the cars. The changes will be done on both exteriors as well the interior and the new cars will boast 6.5inch touchscreen, 6 airbags on the top spec trim. A new petrol engine is also expected with improved performance and efficiency. Expect the facelifted version of Aspire in October.

4. Honda CRV-Diesel:

With the rising demand for diesel-powered SUV's, Honda will finally launch a diesel-powered CRV which will make 120hp from a 1.6L diesel engine. Of course, the engine size is not at par with its competitors but we are expecting impressive fuel-efficiency and decent performance from them. The new CRV will be a 7 seater and is expected to launch by mid-October.

Datsun GO & GO + Facelifted

5. Datsun Go, Go + facelifts:

The changes have taken place inside the cabin where you get to see a large 6.7-inch touchscreen and an all-new dashboard which will improve the vehicle's competitiveness in the market. The exterior might also see some mild changes such as chrome packages and the 14-inch Alloy option available only on the higher spec variants. The engine will remain unchanged with the same 5-speed manual transmission gearbox.