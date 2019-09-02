Top three upcoming budget electric cars in India: Electric Wagon R, Tata Nexon and a Mahindra

Within a year's time, three budget electric cars, within the price range of Rs 15 lakh, are going to launch in India. These will include offerings from the leading carmakers in India. These three electric models are expected to offer a driving range which is comparable to an equivalent petrol-powered alternative. At the moment, the only long-range electric vehicle on sale in India is the Hyundai Kona which falls in the ballpark of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Given below is the list of three upcoming budget electric cars in India. We tell you about their expected prices, range and more.

Electric Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki is currently fleet testing 50 electric prototype models which are based on the Japanese-spec WagonR. The carmaker is expected to launch a budget EV in India very soon. It is likely to be based on the India-spec WagonR. At the moment, we do not have any official confirmation from Maruti in regards to this EV's powertrain configurations. That said, we expect it to offer a range of at least 200 km on a single charge. In terms of design, the electric derivative is likely to resemble its petrol-powered alternative. Similarly, both will share the same interior aesthetics as well. As far as prices are concerned, we estimate them to breach the Rs 10 lakh mark.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran recently stated that electric version of the Nexon SUV is likely to launch in India as early as January next year. Recently a test mule of the same was also spotted testing in India. Tata Motors hasn't yet revealed the technical specifications of the Nexon EV to the media. However, for the same to stand as a viable alternative to its petrol-power alternative, the electric Nexon should have a range of at least 250-300 km. Its prices are estimated to be slotted close to the Rs 15 lakh mark. Apart from the Nexon, Tata Motors is also working on three other electric models to be launched for a private buyer in India. These include the updated version of the Tigor EV, the Altroz EV as well as an all-new electric vehicle.

Mahindra eKUV100

The Mahindra eKUV100 is expected to launch in India sometime later this year. Mahindra had showcased a prototype of this EV at the Auto Expo last year. The same had a 72V Lithium-Ion battery pack promises a range of 140 km. With fast charging, the batteries of the eKUV100 can be juiced up to 80 per cent under 60 minutes. We expect Mahindra to introduce a slightly bigger battery pack in the final production iteration. Prices of the Mahindra eKUV100 are expected to be slightly above the Rs 10 lakh mark.