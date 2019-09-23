Top three electric cars showcased at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Electric cars dominated the stage and the consequent attention at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Almost all the big names in the global automotive industry presented an electric vehicle, indicating that at least for now, the future of transportation is electric. From concepts to production-ready EVs, the event had a variety of e-mobility products on display. In this report, we bring you our top three picks from the plethora of electric vehicles showcased at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show. The models that we have included in this list are all production-ready iterations and we haven't included concepts.

Volkswagen ID.3

The Volkswagen ID.3 unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor show, is the German automaker's first all-electric car for the masses. Introduced at a price of $33,180, the deliveries of the ID.3 will commence in 2020. It will be available in three variants, which offer a driving range in-between 330 km to 547 km. On the sidelines of the Frankfurt Motor Show, Klaus Bischoff, Volkswagen design chief told Express Drives' that in order to keep the ID.3's aesthetics dynamic it comes with 20-inch rims on the top-spec trim and the smallest wheel size available is 18-inch. He further added that the front grille has been designed in such a way that it looks subtle and not aggressive.

The Volkswagen ID.3 battery pack follows a sandwiched construction which allows this electric vehicle to have a flat floor. Furthermore, in order to keep the battery pack safe from external factors, it is enclosed in an aluminium frame. The roof-mounted rear spoiler is made of composite materials which help in keeping the weight of the car in check. Also saving the weight are the ID.3's run-flat tyres. Bischoff said that the ID.3 is manufactured in a carbon-neutral manner and if it is charged with renewable energy, it will have no carbon footprint at all. Not only this, but the car's interiors are also made of recyclable material so that the carbon levels are kept in check even after the end of its life-cycle.

Honda e

Honda e, the Japanese automaker's first all-electric city car, finally made its debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Thanks to its battery pack, which is placed underneath the floor and snuggles within the wheelbase of the car, the Honda e has a 50:50 weight distribution which will offer this little Honda better-handling characteristics. The Honda e comes with a 35.5 kWh battery pack and supports fast-charging through a CCS2 DC rapid charger. It promises to offer a range of 200 km on a single charge and can be charged to 80 per cent within 30 minutes.

The Honda e comes with a truly futuristic cabin. A single-screen is spread along the length of the dashboard. This screen doubles up as the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system. Not only this, the Honda e does not have physical ORVMs. Instead of it gets a camera on both the sides and two screens relaying the feed inside the cabin.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche all-electric Taycan also made its debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show this year. It has been introduced in Turbo and Turbo S variants. The Porsche Taycan Turbo's electric motor produces 680 hp of power while the one in the Turbo S is good for 761 hp. The former promises to offer a driving range of 412 km on a single charge, while the latter can go for 450 km. 0-100 kmph time for the Turbo stands at 3.2 seconds, while the one for the Turbo S is 2.8 seconds. The batteries of the Porche Taycan can be charger up to 80 per cent in a matter of 22.5 minutes when connected to a DC fast-charger. Adding a range of 100 km will take just 5 minutes. The interiors of the Taycan are classic Porsche with a bunch of modern-day technology thrown into the mix.