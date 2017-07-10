Top things to know about Tata Nexon that’ll take on the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V

Tata Motors has been missing out on the compact SUV segment for long but is now almost ready with the Nexon that has been spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads. The upcoming compact SUV will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines. The car manufacturer might first launch the new Nexon with a diesel engine, while the petrol variants are expected to be introduced in a phased manner. The diesel variants will be powered by a new 1.5-litre common-rail turbocharged unit. This unit will produce about 110 hp of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The petrol versions will receive Tata Tiago's 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder engine. Both engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while some petrol variants are expected to get a 6-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) gearbox. Dimensionally, the Tata Nexon will measure 3,995 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width, 1,607 mm in height and will have a wheelbase of 2,498 mm.

The Nexon will be based on the company's Impact design language and will get 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps with integrated DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and U-shaped tail lamps. The exterior will be further dominated by a chrome finished 'Humanity Line' front grille, roof rail and a rear spoiler.

In terms of interior equipment, a touch screen infotainment system supplied by Harman will be on offer and will support MapMyIndia navigation, Bluetooth, USB and Aux-In connectivity. It will also receive a piano black theme, automatic climate control, start-stop button, steering mounted audio controls and reverse parking camera with sensors. Most of these features though are expected to be available on top variants of the Nexon.

The lower versions are likely to get a dual-tone interior, 15-inch steel wheels, while the three driving modes, - City, Eco and Sport, are expected to be offered as standard. These driving modes can be operated with a rotary knob located near the handbrake. On the safety front, the Tata Nexon will be available with features like dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), Corner Stability Control and ISOFIX mounts for child safety at the rear (depending on the variant level).

Expected to be launched in India later next month, the Nexon is likely to be priced between Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh, ex-showroom. The main rivals of the Tata Nexon will be the Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Mahindra TUV300.