Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Zip past others in traffic, get a few enhancements and most of all be still happy at the pumps is the mantra behind making turbo petrol SUVs and India seems to have a lot of them.

A friend of mine went to buy a compact petrol SUV. He was all in for the naturally aspirated version and with an automatic transmission. However, the sales rep told him that he can have more fuel efficiency as well as power along with a sophisticated transmission at a slight premium. When he took a test drive of the car, he was convinced that this was what he needed. A few adjustments were to be made in the EMI structure and that’s all. Its been six months and he says that this is the best decision of his life. Zip past others in traffic, get a few embellishments and most of all be still happy at the pumps. Such is the craze for small SUVs and that too with a turbo petrol engine. Needless to say, manufacturers have introduced these in the market and there is also a waiting period on some.

Here is a list of the turbo petrol sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market and available under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Nissan Magnite

One of the most affordable sub-4m SUVs out there also happens to have a turbo petrol engine. This engine is shared with the Renault Kiger. The 1.0-litre, 98hp/160Nm engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The price of the Nissan Magnite turbo petrol starts from Rs 7.49 lakh.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger shares its mechanicals as well as the production line with the Magnite. This means the engine too is shared and it is in the exact state of tune as the Nissan’s. The Renault Kiger turbo petrol prices begin from Rs 7.42 lakh.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tata Nexon

The Nexon comes with a standard 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine makes 120hp of power and 170Nm and comes with the choice of either a 6-speed manual or an AMT. The Tata Nexon is also a GNCAP 5-star crash safety rated car. Prices of the Nexon turbo petrol start from Rs 7.19 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is another capable car that has now got overshadowed by its competition. Hyundai offers a fast-shifting (comparatively) 7-speed DSG, 6-speed manual or iMT with its 1.0-litre, 120hp/174Nm turbo petrol engine. The Hyundai Venue price in India starts from Rs 8.74 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

The only one which can give the Tata Nexon a run for its money as far as proven crash safety rating is concerned will be the Mahindra XUV300. It is considered one of the safest cars tested by GNCAP for the Indian market. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is fiesty and makes 110hp of power and 200Nm. One can opt it with a 6-speed manual or an AMT. Prices of the Mahindra XUV300 start from Rs 7.95 lakh.

Also Read Mahindra XUV300 diesel AMT review

Kia Sonet

Also Read Kia Sonet iMT road test, review

The Kia Sonet is one desirable car with lots of features and powertrain options. It though may be said that it shares its engines with the Venue and in the same state of tune. The Kia Sonet price in India for the turbo petrol version begins from Rs 9.79 lakh, making it the costliest SUV here.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.