Top SUVs launching in India in next three months: Hyundai Venue, MG Hector & more!

SUVs have become an important part of the Indian car market and these are now not something that only the elites can afford. All thanks to the competitive nature of the Indian car market, brands started coming up with compact and sub-compact SUVs and as the name suggests, these are affordable when compared to fully grown SUVs. Now, with growing interest among the customers towards SUVs, manufacturers are putting more focus in the said segment and if you are an SUV lover, the coming months have a lot in store for you and connected SUVs are just a tip of the iceberg to give you an idea. Here we have listed the top SUVs that will be launched in India in the coming three months and the list has some really exciting names.

Hyundai Venue

One of the most exciting SUV launches to take place within the coming three months is the Hyundai Venue. The official pictures of the SUV have leaked very recently that give a clear idea of how the vehicle will look like. Design details of the Venue were leaked recently when the company released the design sketches of the SUV. The highlight of the Hyundai Venue will be the Bluelink infotainment system that will get as many as 33 connectivity features out of which 10 are India specific. As one can typically expect from Hyundai, the Venue will come with a comprehensive feature list. The Hyundai Venue will be making its official India debut on 17th April with an official launch scheduled in May.

MG Hector

The MG Hector is being touted as the 'Internet Car' that is expected to be launched in June this year. Very recently, pictures of uncamouflaged MG Hector got leaked on the web that revealed two colour options. The Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson rivalling SUV will get segment largest 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with multiple connected features. The MG Hector will come with sleek LED DRLs along with LED projector headlamps and more. Other expected features on the MG Hector include 360-degree camera, cruise control, electronic parking brake and more.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will finally make its way to our market in July this year, The company has confirmed that the upcoming Trailhawk will be unveiled to the media in the month of June and the official launch should be soon after. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will get power from the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the standard Compass. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 170 bhp and 350 Nm and will come mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will also feature the company's Active Drive Low 4x4 system to help in challenging difficult terrains. The system features rock mode as well.

BMW X5

The new BMW X5 SUV will be launched in India on 16th May. The all-new model will get a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that is good for producing 265 bhp of power and 620 Nm of torque. Moreover, the BMW X5 is also likely to get a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well that sheds out respective power and torque outputs of 340 bhp and 500 Nm. The fourth-generation model will be the biggest X5 yet and will get multiple exterior updates along with a generous cabin space. Like the latest BMWs, the new X5 will also come with large a kidney grille up front with new sleek LED headlamps. Needless to say, the new X5 looks more commanding than before.

