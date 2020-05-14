Top sub-4m BS6 diesel sedans under Rs 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and more

At present, all the sub-4m diesel sedan top variants are priced below Rs 10 lakh and few even offer manual or automatic transmission options.

By:Published: May 14, 2020 2:38:45 PM

Ever since the first sub-4m sedan, the Indigo CS came out in late 2007, everyone went back to their drawing rooms. The Indigo ignited the fire and chose to take advantage of the new taxation rules. That the car tanked is a different topic altogether. However, it paved the way for many others to start developing their own version. Maruti Suzuki followed up quickly with the launch of the Swift Dzire in 2008. Thereafter others followed suit. At present, owing to the BS6 conditions, many a manufacturer has removed diesel engines from their sub-4m portfolio. This includes Maruti, Tata, Volkswagen and others. However, there still are a few diesel sub-4m sedans available right now. Here then is the list.

Honda Amaze

The Amaze was the first of existing sub-4m sedans to move to BS6. No drop in power or torque and the 1.5-litre engine still produces 98hp of power and 200Nm. It can either be optioned with a 5-speed manual or a CVT. For the latter, the power and torque have been dubbed down a bit – 78hp/160Nm. Mileage too is lower at 21kmpl while the manual boasts 24.7kmpl. The Honda Amaze diesel prices start from Rs 7.75 lakh for the manual while the CVT is priced starting at Rs 8.91 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura in the BS6 era set the tone for a sub-4m diesel sedan. It was launched with the 1.2-litre diesel engine that makes 73hp power and 190Nm. Hyundai offers a choice of 5-speed MT or AMT with this engine. The claimed mileage is higher than that of the Amaze at 25.35kmpl for the manual and 25.4kmpl for the AMT. Hyundai has priced the Aura diesel well, with the asking price for the base version being Rs 7.73 lakh. The entry-level AMT version is for Rs 8.23 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ford Aspire

The Ford Aspire diesel thankfully too was converted to a BS6 unit. There is no loss in power or torque from this conversion process. The Ford Aspire’s 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 98hp power and 215Nm. Ford though only offers a manual transmission with the Aspire. 24.4kmpl is the claimed mileage number. Prices of the Ford Aspire diesel start from Rs 7.49 lakh, ex-showroom. At this point in time, the Aspire seems the most value-for-money product. However, the features offered by the Hyundai remain unmatched.

Well, that’s it. Only three diesel sedans in BS6 form available in India right now. In the future, we don’t see any new products in this segment with a diesel engine. There are offers on the Amaze right now. Offers for the other two haven’t yet been rolled out.

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Road Test: Pros & cons after 4 months, 3,250 km!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Road Test: Pros & cons after 4 months, 3,250 km!

TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much

How the Indian auto components sector reacted to Finance Minister’s MSME relief package

How the Indian auto components sector reacted to Finance Minister’s MSME relief package

Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Bosch eCall emergency system: How it is helping car crash victims

Bosch eCall emergency system: How it is helping car crash victims

Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl's enviable luxury car collection

Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl's enviable luxury car collection

650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore

650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore

No heavy discounts on cars after lockdown but better value offerings: Steffen Knapp, Volkswagen

No heavy discounts on cars after lockdown but better value offerings: Steffen Knapp, Volkswagen

GoMechanic launches 'COVID-19 Car Revival Package': Jumpstart, tyre care and more

GoMechanic launches 'COVID-19 Car Revival Package': Jumpstart, tyre care and more

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets costlier in India by this much: Check new prices!

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets costlier in India by this much: Check new prices!

How to buy Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and more online: Comprehensive sales platform explained

How to buy Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and more online: Comprehensive sales platform explained

Best time to buy the BS6 Honda City: Up to Rs 1 lakh discount on offer

Best time to buy the BS6 Honda City: Up to Rs 1 lakh discount on offer

Bridgestone India restarts tyre production at Indore, Pune: Ramp up to be phased

Bridgestone India restarts tyre production at Indore, Pune: Ramp up to be phased

TVS Zeppelin-based cruiser likely to be named 'Ronin': Will challenge Bajaj Avenger 220

TVS Zeppelin-based cruiser likely to be named 'Ronin': Will challenge Bajaj Avenger 220

Renault India offering discounts of upto Rs 60,000 on BS6 Kwid, Triber and Duster

Renault India offering discounts of upto Rs 60,000 on BS6 Kwid, Triber and Duster