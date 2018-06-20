Top selling SUVs in India: Vitara Brezza, Creta dominates, Ecosport makes a comeback, Bolero shines

2018 has already seen many new car launches but its still the Utility Vehicle (UV) space dominated by SUVs in India that is posting high-growth and bringing in higher profits for carmakers in India. In the ongoing financial year 2018-19, Indian SUV manufacturers have already sold over 1.61 lakh cars in the April-May 2018 period with a massive growth of 14.71% and helped the overall passenger vehicle segment to grow by over 19%. In the UV space SUVs took the top-spot and three out of top-4 UV in India are SUVs out which two of them are sub-compact SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza leads the way followed by Hyundai Creta. Mahindra Bolero, Toyota Innova Crysta were the other two UVs that made it top 5 and Ford Ecosport also made a comeback by selling over 5000 units. Other top-selling SUVs also include Tata Neon that sold 4,308 units in India, Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass. Maruti Suzuki Eritga, Honda BR-V, Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano sales declined in the month of May 2018.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Top-10 selling UVs in India:

Rank Model name Units sold in May 2018 1 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 15,629 2 2018 Hyundai Creta 11,004 3 Mahindra Bolero 8,126 4 Toyota Innova Crysta 6,071 5 Ford Ecosport 5,003

In the UV space, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza saw a total sales of 15,629 units last month. The company also introduced the a new variant of its sub-compact SUV equipped with Auto Gear Shift technology. Despite being sold only with the diesel engine option, Maruti Suzuki Vitara BRezza has been in high demand ever since its launch and has been a popular model in both urban and rural areas.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get a petrol hybrid engine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2018 Hyundai Creta rival:

Indian-arm of the Korean automaker launched the facelift of its popular 2018 Hyundai Creta last month and the new face on the SUV has been an instant hit with its customer fan base. Hyundai Motor India sold a total of 11,004 units of its Creta SUV in India last month. The new Hyundai Creta gets many segment first features and includes wireless phone charging spot, the face of the new Hyundai Creta that gets most changes and the chrome on the front grille has now disappeared. It has now replaced by the Hyundai’s signature cascade grille that makes the Creta more aligned to its family design. The other big technical innovation added to the Hyundai Creta is the addition of H-band. H-Band is basically like a fitness band that’s tied on your wrist and allows keyless entry. Apart from that it also acts like a fitness band measures the number of steps you, number of hours of sleep and all that could be monitored on a the H-band mobile band.

Mahindra Bolero despite being an old brand has been among the top-selling UVs in India and in the month of May 2018 the company sold a total of 8,126 units in the Indian domestic market. Bolero is known for its performance in rugged conditions and is a very popular product in tier-3 and tier-4 cities. Mahindra Scorpio sales stood at 3775 units and the XUV500 (2,770) overtook the sales of Jeep Compass (1,518 units).

Toyota Kirloskar has been busy with the rollout of its Yaris sedan but the popular Toyota Innova Crysta is the fourth most sold UV in the country and registered a total sales of 6,071 units. Despite the expensive price tag the new Toyota Innova Crysta remain India’s favourite MPV.

The new Ford Ecosport has once again broken into the top-5 sold UVs list in India and the Ecosport sold more than the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The Ford Ecosport now features a new cabin and gets a new face that makes it look younger and bolder. The company has launched the Ecosport S variant that brings back its 1.0L Ecoboost engine.