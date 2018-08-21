Top selling Cars & SUVs in India: Maruti Dzire displaces Alto, Honda Amaze sales shine

There is a new king of the 4 wheeler private vehicle sales charts and it replaces the long-standing Maruti Suzuki Alto at the top. The battle for India’s best selling car has long been an in-house fight for Maruti Suzuki. In fact, it is rare occurrence that another manufacturer breach the hallowed top three positions, that are usually held by Maruti Suzuki cars. In the month of July 2018, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) shows that the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has taken the lead after selling 25,647 units in a single month, almost twice of what it sold in the same month last year. In 2017, the old generation of the Dzire sold 14,703 units and took the fifth spot on the list. While in-house Maruti Suzuki sales battles are important to the consumer, they also tell us a lot about changing consumer behaviour.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto sold 23,371 cars in the month of July, almost 2,000 units less than the Dzire. Interestingly, in the same month last year, the Alto sold 26,009 units. While a single months data is not enough to infer a trend, it would seem that in a market of freshers, more contemporary sedans like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Older, value for money cars like the Alto has been faltering. The aspiration marketplace in India seems to have started favouring more contemporary current generation cars. The Maruti Suzuki Swift was ranked as the third best selling PV model last month with 19,993 units as compared to 13,738 units last year, ranked sixth. The list of Maruti Suzuki’s in the top five private vehicles on sale, Baleno made it to the list with 17,960 units last month. The premium hatchback was ranked second in the year-ago month with 19,153 units.

To finish up the top five list of cars on sale in India, no prizes for guessing, its a Maruti Suzuki. The Wagon R finished in fifth place last month with 14,339 units sold. The tall-boy hatch was ranked third in the same month last year with 16,301 units. Maruti’s compact SUV Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model last month with 14,181 units, moving down from fourth in the year-ago month when it sold 15,243 units.

Following the Maruti brigade, it was Hyundai Motors India Limited, who took up the next three places on the charts. The Elite i20, took seventh place, after selling 10,822 vehicles in July 2018. The i20 gained a position despite, from eighth last year when it sold 11,390 units. The Grand i10 sold 10,775 units in July down from 12,002 units sold in July last year. The Compact SUV Creta took the ninth position with 10,423 in July 2018, as against 10,556 units in July last year, when it was the tenth best selling model. Honda cars India’ Amaze had record sales for the company helping them breach the top 10 with the Amaze selling 10,180 units in July last year!