Top Selling Cars in India: New 2018 Hyundai Santro challenges Maruti Suzuki Swift



For years Maruti Suzuki cars have held on to the title of most sold cars in India and the first six months of the ongoing financial year is no different. As per the data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the month of September, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift took bagged the title of the top-selling car in India for the month by selling 22,228 units as against 13,193 units sold in the same month last year. The new Swift has boosted the sales of the company and the brand continues to grow stronger. While not in the same segment, the Hyundai Santro has made a big comeback in India and here's how things might pan out differently for both Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in the sales chart.

The all-new Hyundai Santro is on to a strong start with over 25,000 bookings in less than a week and with prices and features out the company aims at the 50,000 sales milestone rather early. Hyundai already has its Grand i10, i20 and Creta in the top-selling passenger vehicles list and with Santro entering the top-10 list, it will be for the first time by any of the Maruti Suzuki rivals.

Maruti Suzuki Alto (800 and K10) sales combined stood at 21,719 units and Maruti Suzuki Dzire currently is at the third sport with 21,296 units. Sales of the cars, UVs and vans have seen a total sales of 1,744,305 units at a YoY growth of 6.88% this financial year. The last few months have seen the industry going through a rough patch with the delayed festive season and rising fuel prices in India. Maruti Suzuki sales have declined by 1.4% last month and the company is hopeful of positive market sentiments soon.

Hyundai Santro's arch-rival, Maruti Suzuki Celerio is currently at 10th spot with 9,208 units. Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza registered 18,631 units and 14,425 units for the month of September respectively. Hyundai Grand i10 sales stood at 11,574 units and Hyundai i20 clocked 12,380 units. Hyundai Creta SUV that received a cosmetic facelift earlier this year is also going strong at 11,00 units. The launch of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro will further disrupt the sales of the top-selling cars in India and expect the new Santro to be among the top-selling model in India as early as from October 2018.