Top Selling cars in Inda in April 2018: Alto sales decline, New Swift and Tata Tiago shines

The new financial year 2018-19 has started in a positive momentum and the sales of passenger vehicles (Cars, UVs and Vans) grew by 7.50 percent in April 2018 over the same month last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, the sales for Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicle and Vans grew by 4.89 percent, 11.92 percent and 18.99 percent respectively in April 2018 over the same month last year.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Swift that was launched at the Auto Expo 2018 has emerged as the top-selling car in the month of April. The new Swift displaced the popular Maruti Suzuki Alto and saw a total sales of 22,776 units. Maruti Suzuki Dzire took the second spot behind 2018 Swift by selling 21,401 units. After a long time, Maruti Suzuki Alto sales has dropped to 21,233 units. Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R complete the top-5 list with the sales of 20,412 and 16,561 units respectively.

Rank Car model Units Sold (April 2018) 1 Maruti Suzuki Swift 22,776 2 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 21,401 3 Maruti Suzuki Alto 21,233 4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 20,412 5 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 16,561 6 Hyundai i20 12,369 7 Hyundai Grand i10 12,174 8 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 9,631 9 Tata Tiago 7,052 10 Renault Kwid 5,792

Hyundai's Elite i20 and Grand i10 hatchbacks too continue its successful run by claiming the sixth and seventh spot by selling 12,369 and 12,174 units respectively. Maruti Suzuki Celerio sales increased marginally and registered a total domestic sales of 9,631. Tata Tiago enters the top-10 selling cars list in India by selling 7,042 units. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been dropped of the top-10 list with Renault Kwid claiming the 10th sport.

The Utility Vehicle space is dominated by the rising sales of SUVs with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza leading the way with massive sales of 10,818 units followed by Hyundai Creta (9,390 units), Mahindra Bolero (8,527 units), Toyota Innova Crysta (7,055 units). Ford Ecosport sales dropped and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga overtook the sub-compact SUV with 5,689 units sales.