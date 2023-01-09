Top safety tips to stay safe while driving in fog this winter

As visibility levels drop and people go through a nightmarish experience driving in foggy conditions, here are some tips for driving safely in fog.

Driving in fog can be a challenging and dangerous experience. As visibility levels drop and people go through a nightmarish experience driving in foggy conditions, here are some tips for driving safely in fog.

Keep calm and drive slow

Reduce your speed and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. It allows you to easily maneuver in foggy conditions. A typical space cushion in perfect conditions would be about three seconds between you and the car in front of you.

Use the right edge of the road or painted road markings as a guide

If you can’t see the road ahead, use the right edge of the road or painted road markings as a guide to stay on course.

Avoid using high-beam lights

High beams will only reflect off the fog and make it harder to see. Additionally high-beam lights also reflect off the water droplets in front of them and consequently, cause a glare which makes it much harder to see what’s in front of you. When driving in low visibility conditions, low-beam lights are much more effective.

Be extra cautious on the road

In spite of the fact that driving always requires constant attention, it becomes even more important to remain alert when there’s blinding fog surrounding your vehicle. Mobile phones should be kept aside and loud music should be avoided to avoid distractions.

In dense fog, pull your vehicle over

Remember to stay alert and stay safe when driving in fog. If the conditions are too hazardous, it may be best to pull over the vehicle off the road somewhere safe and wait for the fog to lift. Make sure that your hazard lights are on so other drivers can see you and pass you safely.

Keep your windscreen and windows clean

As a result of frosty windows and windscreens, your visibility on the road suffers. It is therefore necessary to clean them frequently. You should keep a cloth with you so you can rub them repeatedly. You can also reduce frosty windows caused by condensation inside your vehicle by using its heater.