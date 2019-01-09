Top reasons why the new Honda Civic 2019 could be the coolest, best car in its segment

The all-new 2019 Honda Civic will be launched in India in the coming weeks. The new model will surely bring joy and excitement to people that have been missing the previous Civic after it got retired from the market in the year 2013 due to poor sales. Now, the company seems to have taken into consideration the factors that led to the discontinuation of the Civic in India and is set to launch the all new avatar. Not only does the new Civic offers a completely new and impressive design but also has some impressive features under its sleeve. Here we have listed the top reasons why the new Civic can be the coolest car in the segment that already has some worthy players like the Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla Altis.

2019 Honda Civic Design

The new 2019 Honda Civic is a major departure from the previous generation model in terms of design. The new model was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018 but its facelift was introduced at a later stage and the same will make it to the dealerships. The new Civic will be sharper and futuristic compared to the previous generation model and hence, it will appeal more to the youngsters and people that prioritize design over everything else.

2019 Honda Civic Engine

The previous generation Honda Civic lacked an option of a diesel engine and that was one of the reasons that lead to its retirement from India. However, the new 2019 Honda Civic will get power from a new 1.6-litre diesel engine that is expected to be the most fuel efficient in the segment. The engine is the same unit that powers the new CR-V. Apart from that, the new Civic is also likely to get a 1.8-litre petrol engine.

2019 Honda Civic Features

The new 2019 Honda Civic will some with some interesting features that will make it an irresistible pick in the segment. For instance, the sedan is expected to get a panoramic sunroof along with ventilated seats that come on the Hyundai Verna. Besides, the new Civic might also offer a wireless phone charging function like the Hyundai Creta. Automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system that will likely support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will also likely be part of the package.

2019 Honda Civic Interiors

The new 2019 Honda Civic will get premium interiors and the cabin will be a quite likable place to be in. The interiors of the new Civic are based on a darker theme for a sportier appeal. One will get cup holders on the new Civic and these will be larger than the ones on the previous model in order to accommodate water bottles as well. The dashboard gets a gunmetal grey finish. The company says that the new Civic will get additional sound insulation on the floor, front and fenders. The seats also look comfortable offering an adequate shoulder and back support.

The all-new 2019 Honda Civic is expected to be priced at Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and will no doubt be one of the best looking cars in the segment. The Civic is expected to come with multiple segment first features and due to the fact that the previous generation Civic was a brilliant car in terms of driveability, the new model will certainly find a lot of customers in India. All said and done, if priced well, the new Civic has the potential to be a segment leader in the future.