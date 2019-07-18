Top five Kia Seltos features that Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier don’t have

Kia Seltos, the maiden product from the South Korean automaker is all set to make its debut in India sometime during the latter half of August this year. With prices expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, it is going to compete in the compact SUV segment with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier. These two products are well-established names and have a strong grip on the particular space. Hence, in order for the Seltos make its mark, Kia is going to equip the same with a plethora of features and creature comforts. Here is the list of all the unique attributes that the Kia Seltos boasts of over the Hyundai Creta and the Tata Harrier.

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Kia Seltos is going to get the largest touchscreen infotainment system amongst these three vehicles. The screen, which is laid out in a horizontal format is a part of a common fixture which also houses the instrument cluster of this SUV. The system comes with the support of Android Auto and Apple Car Play along with an in-built navigation system.

Heads-up Display

The Kia Seltos, as a first in the segment, comes with a heads-up display. The 8-inch screen displays all the necessary information right in front of the driver so that he/she does not have to take their eyes off the road. The information displayed on the screen included vehicles' speed, navigation-related information, speed-limit and more.

Ventilated Seats

Another unique feature of the Kia Seltos are the ventilated seats. Both the driver and the front passenger seat in this compact SUV will be offered with this feature. In a tropical country like India, ventilated seats are for sure a welcome feature.

BS-VI compliant engines

The Kia Seltos is going to come with two petrol and one diesel engine. The petrol line-up consists of a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated motor and a 1.4-litre, turbocharged unit. The diesel engine in the Kia Seltos is going to be a 1.5-litre, turbocharged unit. Kia has confirmed that all of these are going to be BS-Vi complaint.

Built-in air-purifier

The Kia Seltos is going to come with an in-built air purifier. The same can be operated through the car's infotainment system or through the UVO connected car app. The vehicle will come with a display on top of the rear air-con vents which shows the rear time air-quality index inside the vehicle.