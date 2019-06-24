Top five hybrid SUVs that we can buy in India today

If you're in the market today for a car, more often than not, the sales representative will try and push you towards a hybrid vehicle. While the word hybrid is often misused (yes Mahindra, we know what you did there), in this story we bring to you the top five hybrid SUVs that you can buy in India today. The definition of a proper hybrid is, "A car, truck, SUV, or other type of vehicle that is propelled by more than one power source mated together to work in conjunction." In the sense, these SUVs not only work on petrol/diesel but also have some form of electric propulsion or an e-boost as they call it.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross diesel

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available currently only with a 1.3-litre diesel as well as manual combination. Maruti updated the car late last year and the 90PS/200Nm, 1.3-litre diesel engine was given the hybrid battery as standard. The battery pack sits under the front passenger seat. As much as 15-20 per cent boost is available and it is perceptible too. One can also check the battery charging status through the information panel. This hybrid powertrain has improved the claimed fuel efficiency by around 3kmpl, taking the number to 25.1kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross price in India lies between Rs 9.98-13.48 lakh, on-road Delhi.

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol 48v

This yet-to-be launched SUV has got a petrol-hybrid option. The turbocharged 1.5-litre engine boasts 143PS and 250Nm. The hybrid battery pack sits under the front passenger seat. During coasting or braking, the kinetic energy is stored in the battery. This energy is used to give a 20Nm boost at start-up. The Hector though cannot run on electric power alone. However, the company claims that as much as 11 per cent reduction in emissions and 12 per cent improvement in efficiency. The claimed fuel efficiency number is 17.8kmpl. One can only order the Hector hybrid with a 6-speed manual transmission though.

Lexus NX

This baby Lexus is the starting point for the brand's SUVs in India. The Lexus NX has a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is paired with a hybrid battery pack. The combined power output is 195hp while the engine is mated to a CVT. While there are no claimed numbers, this hybrid system will return close to 25kmpl. Plus, there is also the AWD being brought into play. This is a proper full fledged system wherein the SUV can be propelled on pure electric power till the time there is juice in the battery pack. Post this, the petrol engine takes over. The Lexus NX is priced between Rs 63 lakh - Rs 65 lakh, on-road Delhi.

Lexus RX

The Lexus RX is the NX' bigger brother. It has a 3.5-litre V6 engine that too is paired with a bigger hybrid battery pack. This Lexus too can run on pure battery power and it is amazing to note how serene the switch from battery to petrol is. The Lexus RX is priced between Rs 68 crore to 1.48 crore, on-road Delhi.

Volvo XC90 T8

Unlike the other vehicles here, the Volvo XC90 T8 is a plug-in hybrid. This means it has to be connected to a power socket. On battery power alone, the XC90 can travel for 40km. It takes six hours to charge the battery. A combined power output of 407hp can be obtained from the conventional petrol as well as electric motor. The Volvo XC90 T8 price in India is Rs 1.57 crore, on-road Delhi.

There you go. These are the current (no pun intended) hybrid SUVs available in the Indian market. As you can see, the price range is broad and can start from as low as less as Rs 10 lakh to reaching almost Rs 2 crore. If you had the moolah, which one will you pick? Let us known in the comments section below.