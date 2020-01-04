Top 5 features of Hyundai Aura that make it different from Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze!

The Hyundai Aura is all set to launch in India on the 21st of January this year. It acts as the replacement for the Xcent sedan and will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and Tata Tigor in the compact sub-four-meter sedan segment. All the aforementioned players in this category are quite expansively equipped with features and creature comforts. However, in order to make the Aura stand out from the crowd, Hyundai has equipped the same with a few segment first. Here are the top 5 features of the Hyundai Aura that are different from the competition.

Floating touchscreen infotainment system

The Hyundai Aura, sharing its cabin layout with the Hyundai Nios, is to get the same 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the later. This will make it the only compact sedan in India, under four meters to offer a floating type touchscreen infotainment. This unit, as we have experienced in the Nios, is very smooth in operation. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

BS6 compliant diesel engine

The Hyundai Aura is going to get a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine. This engine will be capable enough to churn out 74 hp of power along with 190 Nm of peak torque. Called as the ECOTORQ, this diesel engine will be BS6 compliant. As a result of this, when the Aura makes its debut in India on the January 21st, it will be the only vehicle in its segment to have a BS6 compliant diesel engine. Hyundai will be offering this engine with a 5-speed manual as well as a 5-speed AMT transmission.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Turbocharged petrol engine

The petrol engine line-up of the Hyundai Aura will consist of the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor will be capable of churning out 100 hp of power along with 171 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be BS6 compliant and will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. With this engine, the Aura's petrol derivatives will be the most powerful in its segment. In addition to this 1.0-litre unit, the Aura will also be offered with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine good for 83 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine will also be BS6 compliant and paired to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic transmission.

Projector fog-lamps

Though most of the offerings in the compact sedan segment come with projector headlamps, Hyundai will be offering the Aura with projector fog-lamps. These are likely to be offered only on the top-spec trims. A projector lamp, be it the main headlamp or the foglamp offer better visibility at night in comparison to a standard halogen lamp.

Wireless charging

In addition to offering device charging support through USB as well as a 12V socket, the top-spec trim of the Hyundai Aura will also offer wireless charging. A mobile phone, which supports wireless charging, has to be simply placed on the charging pad available in the car to juice up its batteries. It negates the requirement of carrying charging cables for doing the same.