Top five diesel hatchbacks with highest mileage in India: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno and More

After the implementation of BS-6 emission regulations, prices of vehicles with diesel engine are going to increase significantly. The gap between the petrol and diesel derivatives of a particular vehicle, in BS-6 guise, will be quite huge i.e. somewhere in-between the range of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.0 lakh depending upon the vehicle itself. Compact diesel hatchbacks will face the maximum brunt of this new regulation as after the BS-6 switch, their respective prices will sky-rocket. Hence, if you are planning to buy a compact diesel hatchback in the near future, now is the right time for you to do so. In order to help you out, we have prepared a list of India's top five diesel hatchbacks which promise to offer the highest fuel-efficiency figures.

Maruti Suzuki Swift (28.4 km/l)

The Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. This oil-burner is capable of churning out 74 hp of power along with 190 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, in select variants, it also comes with a 5-speed AMT unit. Prices of the diesel derivatives of the Swift falls in-between the range of Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno (27.39 km/l)

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with the same 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which is currently employed in the Swift. Here too, it churns out 74 hp of power along with 190 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivatives of the Baleno are only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Prices of the same fall in-between the range of Rs 6.74 lakh to Rs 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Jazz (27.30 km/l)

The Honda Jazz comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine under its hood. This unit is capable of churning out 98 hp of power along with 220 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The prices of the diesel derivatives of the Honda Jazz falls in-between the range of Rs 8.17 lakh to Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago (27 km/l)

The Tata Tiago comes with a 1.05-litre, 3-cylinder, diesel engine. From the carmaker's Revotorq series, the same is capable of churning out 69 hp of power along with 140 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Prices of the diesel derivative of the Tata Tiago falls in-between the range of Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 6.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ford Figo (25.5 km/l)

The Ford Figo comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. This engine is capable of churning out 121 hp of power along with 150 Nm of peak torque. It comes as standard with a 6-speed manual transmission. Prices of the diesel derivatives of the Figo falls in-between the range of Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom).