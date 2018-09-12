Top five cheapest automatic cars in India that are inexpensive to drive as well.

In the present Indian car scenario being in trend & being economical without compromising on features and convenience comes hand in hand. With the rapidly growing traffic in Indian cities, people are increasingly demanding an automatic car. Traditionally though, automatic cars have been expensive to buy as well as run due to lower fuel-efficiency. With the improvement in engine technology in recent years though, companies have been able to develop automatic transmissions that are not very expensive compared to their manual counterparts and offer more or less similar fuel consumption too. As a result, today even an entry-level hatchback customer has multiple automatic options in the market. In this article, we've rounded up the cheapest automatic cars in India on sale right now.

Datsun REDI-GO

1. Datsun REDI-GO

The Datsun REDI-GO is entry-level hatchback but has a design that makes it stand out from the competition. This car is a good option for those who love to maintain an urban look personality without losing out on space. This car comes with a 990cc engine having 3 cylinders producing 67hp & 91Nm of torque. Power windows, Air-conditioner, a boot space of 222Ltr is what makes it competitive in a price-sensitive segment. It also has 185mm of ground clearance that comes in handy while tackling bad roads in our cities. Prices start from as low as 4 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto k10

With affordability being one of the key consideration points for consumers reading this story, Maruti Suzuki can’t be left behind. The Alto K10 is a star performer for the company in this segment and is priced at just 4.32 lakhs, making it a value for money and safe car since it also offers driver side airbag. Power comes from a 1.0L petrol engine generating 67hp & 90Nm of torque. This makes it easy to negotiate city traffic as well as highway speeds with relative ease. Equipped with a five-speed AMT gearbox, the Alto K10 offers a mileage of 24 Km/L, bringing its fuel-cost at par with the manual version.

3. Renault Kwid

If SUVs are the flavour for you then the Renault Kwid 1.0 litre with its crossover looking style is a good choice for you. The best part? Well being an automatic car it offers a mileage of 24.1Km/L as claimed by ARAI. The Renault Kwid in addition to its modern design offers features at par with the competition and some segment-first features too. These include the rotary drive selector and the colour touchscreen in the centre console. The car comes with a price tag of 4.46 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), making it a great option for young buyers looking for a trendy and connected vehicle.

Tata Tiago Automatic

4. Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago is a successful mass-market small car by the company after a long time and it isn't hard to understand the reason behind its success. With a price tag of Rs 5.1 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). Tiago comes with all four power windows and lots of legroom and headroom inside the cabin. Overall, it's a nice car to drive as well in the manual version but the AMT version is best-suited only for city usage due to the shift lag. It also features one of the most pleasant and well-balanced designs in its segment, making it an appealing car for young buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Automatic

5. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio created a fair bit of buzz when it was launched but couldn't set the sales charts on fire, primarily due to its bland design. This car is available in automatic option (AMT) and is priced at 5.1 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) which might attract buyers who prefer a non-nonsense car with good space and the reliability associated with Maruti Suzuki vehicles. Power comes from a 1L engine generating 67hp & 90Nm of torque.