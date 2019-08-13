Top five affordable diesel cars in India: Tata Tiago, Mahindra KUV100 NXT and more

The industry is on a slump. Sales are declining and the manufacturers are in a desperate mode now. There are discounts being doled out. A general perception and a true one at that is diesel cars are usually more expensive than petrols. With the advent of time as well as technology, the gap is now around Rs 70,000-1,000,00, from the earlier Rs 1.5-2.0 lakh. BS-VI norm implementation is fast arriving and the costs for diesel are said to be much much higher. A manufacturer who didn't wish to be named said that the price gap will be a staggering Rs 2 lakh or more. Woah! Right now, we have got a list of five most affordable diesel cars for you. All these cars are available for less than Rs 10 lakh on-road and in some cases, you get some spare change as well.

Tata Tiago

At its launch in 2016, Tata Motors literally pulled a rabbit out of the hat. The Tiago was priced very cost effectively. Three years down the line, the Tiago diesel is the most affordable car one can buy today of this lot. It brings in a 1.05-litre diesel motor that puts out 70hp of power and 140Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The claimed mileage is 27.28kmpl. Tata has priced the Tiago diesel starting from Rs 5.34 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra recently refreshed the KUV100 and gave it the NXT suffix. The micro-SUV now looks a bit more palatable as well as fresh. The KUV100 NXT boasts a 77hp and 190Nm, 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor. This motor is paired with a 5-speed manual. Mahindra claims a mileage of 25kmpl from this engine-transmission combo. The KUV100 NXT diesel price is Rs 5.91 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

Tata Tigor

The sedan derivative of the Tiago has the same engine and transmission combo. It is a bit more spacious than the Tiago and looks a tad better as well. The Tigor diesel is in fact one of the most affordable sub-4m sedans in India. The diesel prices start from Rs 6.44 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

Ford Figo

The Figo was given a makeover earlier this year. It brings in fresh styling and more features. In fact, the Figo holds the distinction of being the most powerful hatchback in this mix. A 100hp/215Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine powers this hatchback. It is coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission and the claimed mileage is 25.5kmpl. Ford has priced the Figo diesel starting from Rs 6.13 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

Fiat Punto Evo

There are talks of Fiat exiting the Indian car market pretty soon. A dealer we spoke to though said that he had stocks of the Punto. The Fiat Punto has an ageless design as well as brings with it one of the best ride and handling packages. The engine is a 1.3-litre unit that pumps out 93hp and 209Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual and lays claims to 20kmpl fuel efficiency. Fiat has priced the Punto diesel at Rs 6.31 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

There is another hatchback that will soon see a new generation overlapping it. It is the Grand i10. The 1.2-litre diesel motor pumps out 74hp and 190Nm. It is paired to a 5-speed manual and the claimed efficiency is 24.5kmpl. Prices for the Grand i10 diesel start from Rs 6.13 lakh, ex-Mumbai.