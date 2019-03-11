Top Five 7 seater cars in India under Rs 25 lakh: From Datsun GO+ to Toyota Innova Crysta

Seven-seat cars are quite popular in India, something that reflects clearly in the popularity Toyota Innova enjoys. At the price bracket, there are several sedans available but not many match the Innova's sales numbers. Hence, we're lining up top five cars in various across segments, but one thing in common with them all is - they all offer accommodation for seven occupants. The price range starts as low as Rs 4 lakh and all the way up to Rs 24 lakh.

Datsun GO+

Available in five variants, prices for Datsun GO+ start at Rs 3.83 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 67 hp and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The top trim Datsun GO+ T(O) is priced at Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

A very popular option to go for in seven-seat cars, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in two engine options - a 1.2-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol. While the base variant of the Ertiga is priced at Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 10.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top ZDi Plus variant.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a manual gearbox. The prices of the Marazzo start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 14.37 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top M8 8 STR variant.

Tata Hexa

The price range of Tata Hexa starts at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes powered by a 2179cc diesel engine and gets manual and automatic transmission options. The top variant of the Hexa with a four-wheel-drive system is priced at Rs 18.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta comes with two engine options - a 2.7-litre petrol engine, a 2.4-litre diesel engine with options of a manual and automatic transmission. The prices of the Innova Crysta start at Rs 14.83 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 23.24 lakh (ex-showroom).