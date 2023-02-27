Top diesel cars under Rs 15 lakh currently on sale

Here are the top diesel vehicles currently sold in India under Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s a detailed list of diesel hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.

A decade ago, India saw a massive boom in diesel engines, with every carmaker offering a diesel counterpart to its petrol versions. From hatchbacks to sedans, all manufacturers had diesel offerings, including Honda. However, as emission norms got stringent and the price between petrol and diesel narrowed down, diesel engines suddenly seems scarce.

Some still prefer diesel engines, as they deliver more torque and mileage. So if you are on the lookout for a diesel vehicle under Rs 15 lakh, here are your options.

Also Read Top 8 mid-size SUVs under Rs 15 lakh in India

Diesel hatchbacks

Tata Altroz

The diesel hatchback segment was extremely competitive with Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Ford, and several other manufacturers offering an efficient diesel engine. Now, however, the sole surviving diesel hatchback is the Tata Altroz.

The Tata Altroz diesel starts at Rs 7.99 lakh ex-showroom onwards and is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine capable of 89bhp and 200Nm of torque, paired to a standard manual gearbox. The Tata Altroz diesel hatchback returns a mileage of 23kmpl.

Diesel sedans

Hyundai Verna

The sedan segment was similar to the hatchback segment, with manufacturers like Honda, Toyota, Skoda, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki, and many more offering diesel sedans. Now, the sole carmaker to offer a diesel sedan is Hyundai with the Verna, which will also be discontinued with the facelift scheduled to launch in March.

The Hyundai Verna diesel is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that makes 113bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox. The diesel sedan returns a mileage of 25kmpl.

Sub-4 metre diesel SUVs

Hyundai Venue

Again, Hyundai leads the list with the Venue, offered with a powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine capable of 113bhp and 250Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Hyundai Venue diesel prices start at Rs 10.39 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), while it returns a mileage of 23.4kmpl.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue and also shares the same engine options, apart from the diesel mill. The Sonet uses the same 1.5-litre unit, however, the engine makes 99bhp and 240Nm of torque with the help of a manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox. Prices for the Kia Sonet diesel start at Rs 9.45 lakh onwards.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra is known for its diesel engines — robust and reliable. With the XUV300, Mahindra offers a 115bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 300Nm of torque, mated with a manual or an AMT gearbox. The Mahindra XUV300 diesel prices start at Rs 9.60 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) and the SUV returns a mileage of 20kmpl.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero made it to the sub-4 metre segment a few years ago and is the only SUV in the segment offered with a diesel engine only. The Bolero Classic – if the name makes sense – is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 75bhp and 210Nm of torque with a manual gearbox.

However, the Bolero brand was diversified when the updated TUV300 was rebranded as the Bolero Neo (Bolero-N?). The Bolero Neo, similar to its ‘Classic’ counterpart, is offered with a diesel engine only and comes with a 1.5-litre engine tuned to deliver 100bhp and 260Nm of torque with a standard manual gearbox. The Bolero’s price starts at Rs 9.53 lakh while the Bolero Neo’s prices start at Rs 9.47 lakh, both ex-showroom.

Also Read Mahindra Scorpio waiting period extends to 14 months on select variants

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is another option for those looking to buy a sub-4 metre diesel SUV. With prices starting at Rs 10.04 lakh, the Nexon diesel is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that makes 113bhp and 260Nm of torque, paired with a manual or an AMT gearbox. The Nexon is the only vehicle on this list that’s offered with petrol, diesel, or an all-electric powertrain.

Compact diesel SUVs

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai has an offering here as well, with the Creta. The Hyundai Creta recently saw an update in terms of safety, however, the carmaker has left the 1.5-litre diesel engine untouched. The engine makes 113bhp and 250Nm of torque with the help of a manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox. The Hyundai Creta diesel prices start at Rs 11.89 lakh ex-showroom.

Kia Seltos

Similar to the Sonet and Venue, the Seltos is based on the same platform as the Creta, sharing engines as well. The Seltos’ diesel mill is the same 113bhp 1.5-litre unit that makes 250Nm of torque, mated to a manual, automatic, or clutchless iMT gearbox. Prices for the Kia Seltos diesel start at Rs 11.89 lakh, the same as the Creta.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is the quintessential SUV of the lot. Available as a soft top or with a hard top, the Thar is a capable 4X4 and Mahindra has also launched an entry-level 4X2 variant of the SUV. The Thar draws power from either a 1.5-litre 117bhp diesel engine or a 2.2-litre diesel mill that makes 130bhp, while prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Diesel MPVs

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens primarily rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, however, after Maruti Suzuki decided to pull the plugs on diesel engines, the Carens is the sole diesel MPV in this price bracket. The Kia Carens is powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel mill from the Creta and Seltos, making 113bhp. Prices for the Kia Carens diesel start at Rs 12.14 lakh ex-showroom.

Diesel vehicles that need to be mentioned

There are a few more choices, however, for the price bracket of under Rs 15 lakh, you end up with the entry-level variant, at times even lacking basic creature comfort. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a good example, but for those looking for a no-nonsense diesel SUV, it’s a great choice.

In the price bracket also comes the Scorpio-N, which again gets the same engine as the Scorpio Classic. The Hyundai Alcazar is a notable diesel MPV, but prices start at Rs 16.70 lakh ex-showroom, while the Tata Harrier’s base variant starts at Rs 14.99 lakh ex-showroom, leaving this as the only choice in the price bracket.