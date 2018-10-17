Top cars & SUVs launching in early 2019: From Tata Harrier to all-new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The first three months of 2019 will be very eventful for the passenger car industry with a number of launches lined up including the hotly anticipated and all-new Tata Harrier SUV and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. So, if you're planning to start the new year by buying yourself a new set of wheels, we're here to assist you to make a choice. The following list has something for various sizes of pockets with hatchbacks, compact SUVs and even an electric SUV. We'll start with Tata Motors' latest offering to join the market and which is expected to revolutionise future Tata Motors products:

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier India launch: January 2019

This will be the first time a Tata Motors vehicle will be underpinned by a platform derived from Land Rover. Called Omega Arc, the new platform has been derived from that Land Rover LS550 which underpins the Discovery. Set to launch in January 2019, Tata Harrier will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass and is expected to be priced between Rs 14-18 lakh. Bookings are now open at RS 30,000.

All-new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

All-new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R India launch: February 2019

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to bring the new Wagon R to India. Retaining its tall boy design, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will boast of some several design updates and premium features in the cabin. It is likely to be underpinned by the new Heartect platform (which also serves as the base for the Swift, Baleno and Dzire). Due to launch in February 2019, new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will compete with the likes of Celerio and all-new Hyundai Santro.

Mahindra S201

Mahindra S201 India launch: March 2019

Mahindra has been working on a new sub-4m SUV which will compete with the likes of Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Internally called the S201, the sub-compact SUV is likely to be based around the Ssangyong Tivoli platform. Engine options could vary between a new 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel motor from the Marazzo. It is expected to launch in March next year.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks India launch: January 2019

Nissan Kicks will be replacing the Terrano SUV with an expected price tag of Rs 10-14 lakh. The new Nissan Kicks will be larger than 4 metres in length and will primarily challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta in the segment. The Kicks will have 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Expect the new Nissan Kicks to launch in India in January 2019. Nissan Kicks first drive review: Compact and fun challenger to Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric India launch: June 2019

Hyundai India has confirmed that it will be launching its first ever all-electric SUV in the country in July 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. Hyundai has said that the price of Kona electric SUV will be under Rs 30 lakh. In the first year of its launch in India, Hyundai aims to sell about 1000 electric SUVs. Production will be ramped up once electric vehicles become a norm in the country.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Jeep Compass Trailhawk India launch: February 2019

Jeep Compass Trailhawk, a more off-road capable version of the Compass is expected to launch in India in February next year. Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be 20mm higher than its standard version and will feature a new 'Rock' mode for off-roading. It will be powered the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. Other off-road friendly features aboard the Jeep Compass Trailhawk include recovery hooks, skid plates and anti-glare decals on the bonnet. Expect a price tag of about Rs 25 lakh.