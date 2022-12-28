Top cars discontinued in 2022: Remembering the fallen heroes

Here’s the list of top 5 cars that have had their last dance in India.

2022 will be remembered for being a year that saw the launch of a host of new cars but there was a host of customer-favourites that enthusiasts had to bid adieu as well. While some were deemed unfit to compete with their modern-day rivals, the others were going heavy on the pockets of the buyers, hence the plug was pulled.



Volkswagen Polo

Following a brilliant run of 12 years in the country, the fan-favourite premium hatchback, Volkswagen Polo was discontinued earlier this year. The Polo was one of the German carmaker’s top-selling products in India with over 2.5 million units sold during its stay in India.



The 5-seater hatchback received multiple cosmetic, mill upgrades during the course of its life and was one of the most affordable driver’s cars in the country with price ranging from Rs 6.45 l- 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Duster

When launched a decade ago, the Renault Duster took the market by a storm, selling over 40,000 units during the first year of its production, thereby becoming the torchbearer of the mid-size SUV segment, which has now grown to great heights in India.



Equipped with AWD (all-wheel drivetrain), the Duster garnered a lot of attention from off-roading enthusiasts.



Lack of updates during the car’s decade-long stint in the country meant that it lacked what its modern-day rivals had to offer and hence, a hero had to make its way out of the market. The mid-size SUV was priced between Rs 9.86 to Rs 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Santro

Launched in hopes to replicate the success of the original Santro, which disrupted the market in favour of the South Korean carmaker, the new-gen 2018 Santro was far from being a success, at least that’s what the sales figures suggest.



The hatchback was priced higher and that meant market-rivals such as the now-discontinued Grand i10 Nios, which offered a comparatively powerful engine and more space, ate its sales. The Hyundai Santro was priced between Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The S-Cross, during its 7-year stint in the country, recorded sales of 1.69 lakh units. Initially, the mid-size SUV rivaled the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster.

Launched with two Fiat-sourced diesel engine options – a 1.3-litre and a 1.6-litre diesel engine, the car later trimmed its powertrain options to just a 1.5-litre petrol engine as Suzuki ditched the diesel engines in its bid to comply with the BS6 emission norms.



It was available for a price tag ranging between Rs 8.95 lakh and Rs 12.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4, the direct rival to now-discontinued Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, never appeared to have posed as a competitor against its rivals despite being priced cheaper.



With the Mahindra Alturas G4 being discontinued, the XUV700 has now become the company’s flagship SUV.



The 7-seater SUV was priced at Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Other cars that have been discontinued

Hyundai Elantra, Datsun Go, Datsun Go+, Datsun RediGO, Hyundai i10 NIOS Diesel, Hyundai Aura Diesel, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Volkswagen Vento.