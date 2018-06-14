Top carmakers in India: 6 cars sold in India every minute in May 2018

When compared to a lower base of May 2017, that saw a car sales slowing down due to anticipation of price reduction before GST, the Indian passenger vehicle industry that comprises of cars, SUVs and Vans have registered a massive jump in May 2018 and indicates that all after-effects of GST at least in the car industry has been settled. The sale of Passenger Vehicles (PVs) grew by a massive 19.65 percent in May 2018 over the same

period last year. Overall in the domestic market over 3.01 lakh (PVs) were sold in India, within the Passenger Vehicles, the car sales registered a domestic sales of 1.99 lakh, UVs sales stood at 82,086 units and vans at 19,673 units.

Sales of cars in India have seen a rise thanks to the new car launches like the 2018 Honda Amaze and new Toyota Yaris and among UV sales are continued to be dominated by SUVs. The strong performance of 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and constant demand in the sub-compact SUV segment of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Tata Nexon.

Top car makers in India:

Rank Company Units sold in May 2018 YoY Growh 1 Maruti Suzuki 1,61,497 23.99% 2 Hyundai Motor India 45,008 7.14% 3 Mahindra & Mahindra 20,621 1.63% 4 Tata Motors 19,202 53.63% 5 Honda Cars India 15,864 40.66%

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 161,497 cars in India last month and registered a growth of 24% over May 2017. Increasing demand of its all-new Swift and constant sales of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Dzire has helped the company to attain this massive growth. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift also became the fastest car to reach 1 lakh sales milestone in India. In the UV space, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza led the way and helped the company to sell a total of 25,629 units of its UV that also includes Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Going forward, Maruti Suzuki will launch the facelift on its Ciaz sedan that will be followed by the launch of all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and in the fourth quarter expect the company to launch the new version of its popular Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. The company also exported 16,579 units from India.

Hyundai Motor India is celebrating 20 years in India and in the month of May 2018 the company posted a sales growth of 7.14 percent by selling a total of 45,008 units in the Indian domestic market. The company has already rolled out the facelift of Hyundai i20 and very recently launched the 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV facelift. Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai i20 and Hyundai Creta remained company top-performing models in India. The Korean carmaker recently rolled out the 8 millionth car from its Chennai plant and became the fastest carmaker to achieve this fleet. Hyundai now targets to roll out 2 million more cars by 2021. The company will launch the new 2018 Hyundai Santro in India during the festive season. The company also exported a total of 24,017 units out of India to its export markets.

Indian automaker, Mahindra grabs the third sport by selling a total of 20,621 units in May 2018 and increasing its sales by 1.63 percent. Mahindra is known for its SUVs and the launch of Mahindra XUV500 facelift has helped the company to post constant growth. Mahindra Electric that sells the Mahindra E2O plus and Mahindra e-Verito cars sold a total of 94 additional units. The EESL tender deliveries have helped Mahindra to gain traction on the e-mobility front and the company has already announced its plan to launch 1 MPV and 3 new SUVs along this financial year. Mahindra exports more than doubled and stood at 1242 units.

Tata H5X SUV Concept at Auto Expo 2018

Tata Motors is on a roll in India and has posted a massive growth of over 53 percent by selling 19,202 units in India Indian market. The success of its Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon along with the EESL tender to deliver the electric Tata Tigor has ensured good times for Tata Motors. The company showcased a range of new products at the Auto Expo 2018 including the Tata 45X and H5X concept vehicles and has confirmed the launch of Tata H5X SUV in India later this year.

Honda Cars India has posted a 40 percent growth by selling a total of 15,854 units in India thanks to the new Honda Amaze that has received some good initial bookings. Honda Cars India has planned an aggressive year and after the successful launch of the all-new Amaze, the company now plans to premium products like the 2018 Honda Amaze and will bring back its popular Honda Civic model back to India. The new 2018 Honda Amaze is also the first car in the segment to get diesel CVT and new features with enhanced safety make it one of the best picks in the segment.