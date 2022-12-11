Top car care tips for winter

Snowy conditions increase the chances of a car skidding so make sure that your car’s tyres are in proper condition with no bubbles and adequate tread.

It is the official season of hot cocoa, bonfires and warm covers but the transition calls for some extra care for your car. While there are places where this shift is pleasant, there also exist some places that call for extra care and attention. Here are some tips on how to take care of your vehicle during winter.

Lights and other electrical

It is never a good idea to drive with dysfunctioning lights. Still, in winter and even the rainy season, it is crucial to make sure that all car lights, inside and outside are functioning properly for a clear vision in foggy conditions. The wipers should be checked and replaced for seamless functioning in a snowfall.

Service

It is advised to give the car a regular service check and to replace crucial parts and minimise chances of a vehicle breakdown. Make sure to inspect the engine and check that the battery performance isn’t compromised. Change the coolant and engine oil as required.

Brakes and tires

Snowy conditions increase the chances of a car skidding so make sure that your car’s tyres are in proper condition with no bubbles and adequate tread. Improper tyres can increase the chances of skidding on a snowy and slippery tarmac. Inspect and replace the brake pads if necessary and grease the brake calipers as required. In case you’re planning to take a road trip to snowy conditions in a 2W drive car, use snow chains.