Top Bollywood actors and their expensive cars

A-list celebrities are known for a lavish, blingy lifestyle and expensive, exotic cars play a very important role in elevating that lifestyle. Mentioned below are some of the expensive cars owned by some of the most-famous names in Bollywood.

Ranvir Singh – Aston Martin Rapide S

Ranvir Singh is one of the most successful and famous names in Bollywood right now. Back-to-back box office hits coupled with his unapologetic fashion style statement, make him one of the elite in the industry. For his 32nd birthday, Ranvir Singh bought himself an Aston Martin Rapide S powered by a naturally aspirated 6.0-litre V12 engine that generates 552bhp and 630 Nm of torque. The Rapide S claims to sprint 0-100kmph in just 4.2 seconds.

Ranvir Singh also owns a Lamborghini Urus and has been spotted with his wife Deepika Padukone in the said vehicle, quite a few times.

The Bachchan Garage – Bentley Continental GT

The Bachchans have a garage that can bring any A-list celebrity to shame. After spending close to 50 years in the industry, Amitabh Bachchan has close to 25 cars in his garage that include a Bentley Continental GT priced between Rs. 3.29- 4.04 crore, a Lamborghini Murcielago and Mercedes Benz S600 among others. He also received a Rolls Royce Phantom as a gift from Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Ajay Devgn – Rolls Royce Cullinan

Ajay Devgn is one of the proud owners of a Rolls Royce in India. The Rolls Royce Cullinan has a starting price of Rs. 6.95 crore and most are heavily customised as per the customer, adding to the cost and premiumness of the vehicle.

John Abraham – Lamborghini Gallardo



John Abraham is more famous as the motorcycle guy but his garage has everything from superbikes to supercars and among them is a Lamborghini Gallardo. It has a price tag of close to Rs. 3 crore

Shahrukh Khan – Bugatti Veyron

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan has one of the most exquisite cars in the industry. His garage includes the likes of a Rolls Royce, Mercedes, BMWs, Audis and as well as a Bugatti Veyron (Rs 12.00 Crore). The Bugatti Veyron was formerly the quickest automobile in the world.

Akshay Kumar- Rolls Royce Phantom

Akshay Kumar owns a Rolls Royce Phantom that is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine, making 453bhp and 720 Nm. It is regularly counted amongst the most luxurious cars ever.

Amir Khan – Rolls Royce Ghost Phantom

The genius Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is the most promising Box Office superstar whose success ratio is hundred percent for the last decade while he does selective films or one film in 1-3 years. He owns a Rolls Royce Ghost Phantom and a Mercedes s600.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Mercedes-Maybach S650

To celebrate the success of their hit song “Sucker” hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Nick Jonas gifted his wife Priyanka a shiny-new Mercedes Maybach S650 that is estimated to cost around Rs. 2.73 crores.