Top 8 upcoming CNG cars in India in 2023

Top 8 upcoming CNG vehicle launches in 2023. Here is the list of CNG vehicles that will be launched in India this year from the Grand Vitara CNG to the Kia Carens CNG.

With most carmakers shifting focus towards cleaner emissions, electric mobility has seen tremendous success, especially with Tata Motors’ Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and the Tigor EV. However, in an alternate race, Maruti Suzuki is gaining popularity with self-charging hybrids and CNG.

In recent times, CNG cars have become popular with carmakers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota, while several CNG cars are expected to be launched this year. Here are the top 8 CNG car launches expected in 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

There has been a lot of hype in recent times after a Maruti Suzuki Brezza was spotted with a CNG tank in the boot, leading to numerous rumours that the Brezza will soon be launched with a CNG kit. However, looking at the CNG offerings with the Baleno and the XL-6, Maruti Suzuki offering a CNG version of the Brezza seems totally possible.

The current Maruti Suzuki Brezza saw a major overhaul in 2022 with design updates and new tech. The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 102bhp and 137Nm of torque with the help of a manual or an automatic gearbox. Expect the Brezza CNG to offer a slightly lower power output, and also forgo the automatic option.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG

Toyota has already confirmed the launch of the Hyryder CNG for India and has started undertaking bookings for the same. The Toyota Hyryder CNG will use the 1.5-litre engine sourced from Maruti Suzuki that powers the XL-6.

The Toyota Hyryder CNG will be offered in the mid-spec G and S trims, which are priced at Rs 12.28 lakh and Rs 14.34 lakh respectively. The CNG versions of the same will command ~Rs 1 lakh over the petrol-powered version’s price.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG

Maruti Suzuki is expected to follow up with the launch of the Grand Vitara CNG after Toyota’s launch. Since the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder share the same underpinnings and engines, the possibility of a CNG Vitara is highly possible. Similar to the Hyryder, the Grand Vitara’s CNG versions could be priced at ~Rs 1 lakh more than the petrol counterparts.

Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Motors has established itself as the leading EV maker in India, however, the carmaker’s had success in the CNG division as well with the Tiago and Tigor models. Since the same engines are shared with the Altroz as well, a CNG version of the premium hatchback is a possibility.

Tata Motors is also planning on an electric version of the Altroz that will be launched soon, as the carmaker is looking at expanding its EV portfolio in India.

Tata Punch CNG

The Tata Punch has been a consistently good seller for Tata Motors as it is the second-best-selling vehicle for the carmaker in India month-on-month. Offered with a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine that is shared with the Tiago and Tigor, making it a highly possible candidate for CNG power.

The Tata Punch could have the same power output as the Tiago and Tigor when launched, and most probably command a premium of ~Rs 85,000 over the corresponding petrol variant it will be based on.

Hyundai i20 CNG

Hyundai has had fair success with petrol and diesel engines over the years, and in recent times, with electric vehicles such as the Kona and the upcoming Ioniq 5. Given that the competition – Baleno and Glanza – is available in CNG versions, Hyundai could use the i10’s CNG powerplant in the i20.

The Hyundai i10’s power plant is a 1.2-litre engine that makes 68bhp and 95Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed manual.

Kia Sonet CNG

Earlier last year, a Kia Sonet CNG was spotted testing with a secondary fuel cap and CNG stickers, hinting at a launch. Also, what’s more interesting is that the spied CNG version was a Kia Sonet GT Line, meaning Kia could launch a turbocharged CNG version of the Sonet, a first for India.

With the introduction of a CNG variant, the Sonet will be available in a wider choice of fuels, catering to a larger customer base.

Kia Carens CNG

The Kia Carens CNG test mule was also spotted earlier last year and similar to the Sonet, the Carens CNG was based on the top-spec 1.4-litre turbocharged engine. The Carens has been a good seller for the South Korean carmaker and with the introduction of a CNG version, Kia can further boost sales of the Carens.