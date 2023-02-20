Here are the best mid-size SUVs under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, along with the best reasons to buy them.

SUVs are trending and carmakers are cashing in on it with products. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Kia offer multiple SUVs that fall under the sub-4 metre segment and mid-size categories. However, when you are looking to buy one, the choices can get confusing as each carmaker offers something unique while pricing is extremely competitive.

To make the choice easier, here are the top 8 mid-size SUVs under Rs 15 lakh in India, along with their features and compelling reasons to choose them over their competitors.

Mahindra Thar

We start with the Mahindra Thar, an SUV that has popular fan-following owing to its simple design and go-anywhere capabilities. In its second generation, the Thar has seen a total makeover and is much more civilised compared to the previous-gen vehicle. With prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh onwards, the Thar is an affordable SUV.

However, if you are looking for a truly capable version of the Thar, you should opt for the AX(O) convertible variant with the 4X4 system, priced at Rs 13.59 lakh ex-showroom. The advantage the Thar has over any other vehicle on this list is its 4X4 capabilities, making it a compelling reason to choose it over any of its competitors.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is the most popular mid-size SUV in India and Hyundai’s best-selling vehicle. The Creta offers a fine balance between practicality and luxury while offering a host of features its competitors don’t offer.

With prices ranging from Rs 10.84 lakh and 19.13 lakh, there is a CReta variant for everybody. The Creta can be had with a petrol or a diesel engine, while gearbox options also vary. The most compelling reason to buy the Creta is its practicality, and one can never go wrong with the Hyundai Creta.

Kia Seltos

Although based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos features a sportier design, making it a huge success in the Indian market. The Kia Seltos offers the same features and convenience as the Creta, even sharing the same powertrain and gearbox choices.

The Kia Seltos’ pricing is between Rs 10.69 lakh and 19.15 lakh, similar to the Hyundai Creta. One of the key selling points of the Seltos is its futuristic design. If good looks matter, the Seltos is the mid-size SUV for you.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the carmaker’s flagship offering and is one of two SUVs in this segment with a strong hybrid powertrain. Also, the Grand Vitara is the only vehicle apart from the Hyryder to offer all-wheel-drive tech. Backed by Maruti’s strong service network and Toyota’s hybrid technology, the Grand Vitara is a strong contender in this segment.

Priced from Rs 10.45 lakh onwards, the mild hybrid variants fall well under the Rs 15 lakh price bracket, while the AWD variant is just over the bracket.

Toyota Hyryder

Based on the same platform and powered by the same engine options, the Toyota Hyryder is a direct alternative to the Grand Vitara. With similar pricing, the Hyryder also features all-wheel drive and a strong Hybrid engine.

Volkswagen Taigun

Priced at Rs 11.55 lakh onwards, the Volkswagen Taigun is offered with either a 1.0-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, making it a great value-for-money mid-size SUV. Although most variants fall over the Rs 15 lakh price bracket, the Comfortline, Highline, and Highline AT variants are priced below Rs 15 lakh ex-showroom.

Although not elaborate on features like its competitors for the price (under Rs 15 lakh), the Volkswagen Taigun features good build quality and German tech, two compelling enough reasons to buy the Taigun.

Skoda Kushaq

If the VW badge is not your cup of tea, but still want a well-built mid-size SUV, the Skoda Kushaq is the answer. The Kushaq and the Taigun are the same vehicles in essence — the same engine, platform, gearbox, and much more.

The Skoda Kushaq is priced marginally less than the Taigun and under the Rs 15 lakh budget, customers get four variants to choose from, including an automatic variant. The Skoda Kushaq also features good build quality and that’s a good reason to choose the Kushaq over any of its competitors.

MG Astor

If your choice is not design, not South Korean, Indian, hybrid tech, or even German engineering, then MG Astor is the way to go. Priced from Rs 10.51 lakh onwards ex-showroom, the Astor features a personal assistant to keep the driver engaged.

The MG Astor is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor. A compelling reason to choose the MG Astor over the other mid-size SUVs is the technology on offer (Including ADAS) and its clean styling.