Top 7 Mahindra XUV700 features that it’s 12 rivals miss out on

The Mahindra XUV700 is already booked for a year with 50,000 orders in the bag. Here are the top 7 features of the Mahindra XUV700 that set it apart from its 12 rivals.

The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the recent launches in the Indian market. The mid-size SUV is introduced to take on a long list of rivals. There are roughly a dozen of them. The XUV700 primarily rubs shoulders with the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar. However, with its attractive pricing, it overlaps a set of compact SUVs, including Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, and MG Astor. Since the Mahindra XUV700 gets a total of 7 seats and its pricing is in line with the Toyota Innova Crysta, consumers will often be confused between the two. Nevertheless, the Mahindra XUV700 gets 7 features that aren’t available on its 12 rivals. The features are:

Smart door handles

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with smart door handles, which sit flush to the body. While the lower trims get manually operated door handles, the higher variants come with motorised units. On the latter, door handles pop out when the car is unlocked. Well, something similar was seen on the Aston Martin DBX recently.

Integrated twin-display setup

The XUV700 gets two 10.25-inch displays housed under a single piece of glass. It looks quite similar to the layout seen on the new Mercedes-Benz models. The 10.25-inch displays serve as instrument console and infotainment unit. The latter is touch-enabled and gets Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility.

12-speaker Sony sound system

All the rivals of the Mahindra XUV700 come fitted with a premium sound system, but most of them get 7 speakers only. The XUV700, however, comes with a 12-speaker unit from Sony.

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 First Drive Review:

Driver drowsiness detection

Another segment-first feature on the Mahindra XUV700 is driver drowsiness detection. It senses if the driver is tired and is not completely attentive while driving the car. If that happens, the system alerts the driver about the same.

Auto-booster headlamps

The XUV700’s auto-booster headlamp feature is designed to come in handy while driving in the dark at speeds of over 80 kmph. The system automatically increases the intensity of the headlamps’ throw. As claimed by the carmaker, this tech boosts the illumination of the high-beam by roughly 1.6 times.

Highest-in-segment power output

The XUV700 gets two engine options – 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L turbo-diesel. Both of these engines develop the highest power figures in the segment. The 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol unit delivers a rated power output of 197 Hp, whereas the turbocharged oil burner puts out 182 Hp.

Availability of AWD

All the rivals of the Mahindra XUV700, including the Tata Safari, come with an FWD layout. To keep the interest of buyers intact, Mahindra is offering an AWD layout on the XUV700. But it is available exclusively with the diesel-automatic configuration.

