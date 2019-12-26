Top 6 SUV launches in India of 2019: Hyundai Venue to Jeep Compass Trailhawk

2019 is a year that the Indian automotive industry would rather be glad to leave behind, as it went through the worst demand and growth rate in history. However, the year did have some highlights come from most car makers in India in the form of vehicles being launched and two new automakers entering the Indian market. While there were many SUVs that were launched in India this year, here are 6 SUVs that were launched in India and how they were received

Tata Harrier

One of the first SUV launches this year was the Tata Harrier. Introduced in January, the Harrier is the first model from Tata that is based on the OMEGA platform which is a heavily reworked version of the platform used on the Land Rover Discover. Along with which Tata Motors introduced its new design language the Impact 2.0 with the Harrier. The Harrier is equipped with a sole 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which it borrows from the Jeep Compass. The engine is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. launched at a competitive price, the Harrier rivals the MG Hector, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and the Jeep Compass. However, the lack of an automatic gearbox option and the detuned motor has not gone down very with consumers as the Harrier despite it impactful looks, failed to make a significant dent in the Indian market.

Mahindra XUV300

In the month of February, Mahindra launched their Vitara Brezza rival, in the form a sub-compact SUV called the XUV300. For Mahindra, the XUV300 was a mighty success as the manufacturer has sold over 30,000 units since it was launched. The XUV300 is based on the underpinnings of the international model of the Ssangyong Tivoli, but with many modifications to bring the vehicle’s length under 4-metres. The XUV300 comes with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines and both were soon introduced with AMT automatic transmissions. Both engines deliver good performance as well, as both are rated to give over 100hp to take on its rivals - the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the Ford Ecosport.

Hyundai Venue

Launched in May to squarely take on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the likes from Mahindra, Tata and Ford, the Hyundai Venue took the Indian market by storm. It quickly became the best selling vehicle in its segment for the initial phase, however, as the industry was impacted by the slowdown, the sales slowed down marginally for the Venue. The Venue came with two petrol and a diesel engine line up and a DCT automatic are also offered. But the venue was the first mass-market model in India to be a connected vehicle meaning that it comes with a long list of internet-enabled functions as one of its biggest USPs. The Venue made a good case for itself with the only drawback that one could nitpick was that it didn’t have much space for rear occupants. The international model of the Venue also scored 4-stars in the Australian NCAP crash tests, however, it must be noted that the international model is different from the model sold in India.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Probably one of the only proper SUVs with off-road cred on this list, Jeep launched the Compass Trailhawk in June. The Jeep Compass which is already quite a capable vehicle, the Compass Trailhawk is designed to be even more capable. the trail-rated Compass comes with features that help it improve its already off-road prowess with a new suspension set-up. At its heart is a 2.0-litre diesel motor which from launch was BS6 compliant and with 168hp and 350Nm of torque channelled through a new 9-speed automatic transmission sending power to the 4WD system which comes with a few new toys like the low-range and a rock-crawl mode. However, due to being a BS6 diesel, it was launched at a high price tag Rs 28.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the Compass Trailhawk had a few comfort-features missing from the more affordable but better equipped Compass Limited model. This left few to find the highly capable Compass Trailhawk desirable.

MG Hector

The first new entrant into the Indian market was the Chinese automaker SIAC who introduced their British brand. Morris Garages (MG Motor). In July, MG launched Hector SUV in India and the demand for the vehicle found the Chinese automaker overwhelmed. The automaker who was manufacturing the Hector out of the old GM plant in Halol was forced to stop accepting bookings for the model as it did not have the capacity to meet the demand. The MG was another vehicle in India which came with connected features and buyers could opt for a 1.5-litre petrol with a 48-volt mild-hybrid or a 2.0-litre diesel heart. The Hector rivals the Tata Harrier directly while it also takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

Kia Seltos

The undisputed biggest launch this year was the arrival of Kia and their first model which was the Seltos. The Seltos was launched in August and despite the auto industry going through a difficult year, Kia found many takers for the Seltos. So much so, that in just four months, the Seltos is the best selling SUV in the market and Kia is currently the fourth-largest automaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra. Kia Motors took their time to package the altos well and offered it with two petrol and one diesel BS6 grade engine options with four transmission options to chose from. Being connected with a 4G-eSIM like the Venue and Hector, the Seltos had the auto industry on fire with its growing demand. In the month of November 2019, Kia sold 14,000 units and that says it all.