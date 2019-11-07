Top 5 used SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh: High seating, macho design and more

Are you looking for an SUV in the market but have a budget constraint of Rs 10 lakh? At the same time, are you lookout for a premium SUV in the said price and hence, are ready to go for a used vehicle instead of buying a brand new vehicle as doing so might not get you the desired vehicle of your choice. If yes, well, there are a lot of options in the market that can put an end to your search and the best part is that these are well maintained and have gone through multiple quality checks. Here we have listed the five used premium SUVs that you can buy under Rs 10 lakh. These have been listed to give you an idea of which vehicle you can get at some specific price points with approximate odometer readings.

Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra X500 W4 variant is available for a price of under Rs 10 lakh. In some states, the 2017 model of the SUV is available for prices close to Rs 9.5 lakh. With close to 60,000 km on the odometer, the Scorpio W4 on sale as a first owner vehicle, which is quite a good thing. The XUV500 can be a good option for you if you are looking for a decent performance and want a spacious and comfortable cabin at the same time. Moreover, you can enjoy multiple EMI options on this SUV.

Model - 2017

Price - Rs 9.5 lakh

Odo Reading - 60,000 km

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is also available in some cities at a price that is well under Rs 10 lakh. The 2016 petrol version of this SUV is available as a first owner vehicle that further adds to the value. The Creta being mentioned here can be had with close to 25,000 km on the odometer and has gone through multiple quality checks. The Hyundai Creta from 2016 with the aforementioned odo reading can be had at a price of close to Rs 9 lakh.

Model - 2016

Price - Rs 9 lakh

Odo Reading - 25,000 km

Tata Safari

Tata Safari has been a popular SUV in the past and a must-have on the bucket list of people that have been in love with SUVs. In case you wish to get one, you can buy it for as low as Rs 5.5 lakh. Doing some research on the web reveals that the 2012 model of the Tata Safari is being sold at this price as a first owner vehicle. The same model has had a run of close to 75,000 km. That said, in case you wish to buy one, now you know at what price you can get a used Safari.

Model - 2012

Price - Rs 5.5 lakh

Odo Reading - 75,000 km

Renault Duster

There are multiple options for Renault Duster as well in the used car market and you can buy one of these under Rs 10 lakh. The 2017 model of this SUV can be purchased for a price of close to Rs 8.25 lakh. At this price, you can easily find a Duster that has done close to 25,000 km on the odo. Also, the said vehicle can be purchased in an automatic version under Rs 10 lakh. So, if you are planning to buy a used Duster, there are a lot of available options at present under Rs 10 lakh.

Model - 2017

Price - Rs 8.25 lakh

Odo Reading - 25,000

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio is also one desirable SUV, one that has quite a high demand in the used car market. A Scorpio that has typically done almost 15,000 km can be purchased at a price of close to Rs 8 lakh. You can get the S4 variant of the SUV in a manual version at this price point. Moreover, you can get a first owner vehicle, the one that has undergone multiple quality checks. If you are looking for impressive ride quality and good performance, the Scorpio can be a good buy for you.

Model - 2015

Price - Rs 8 lakh

Odo Reading - 15,000 km