Top 5 upcoming SUVs in India in 2023: Maruti Fronx to Seltos facelift

Check out the top 5 upcoming mass-market SUVs in India in 2023. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Jimny 5-door, Kia Seltos facelift, etc.

SUVs are the new cool and the most lucrative segment for automotive manufacturers. Sport utility vehicles have become increasingly popular in India over the years, thanks to their muscular road presence, spacious cabin and hi-tech features. While there is no dearth of options in the market, we will witness some more major SUV launches soon. In this article, we have listed the top 5 upcoming SUVs in India in 2023.

Upcoming SUVs in India in 2023:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in India next month. Bookings for the same are open and it has received over 13,500 orders yet. Powering the Fronx will be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and an AMT.

Also Read: Express Drives Garage: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 [First Report]

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Next, we have the much-anticipated Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV. Its prices will be revealed in May 2023 and the SUV has already received over 23,500 bookings yet. The Jimny will get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. It will also feature the AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

Kia Seltos facelift

The facelifted Kia Seltos is expected to make its way to India by mid-2023. This mid-size SUV will sport updated styling with a revised front fascia and more features. It will also get advanced driver assistance systems. Mechanically, the India-spec Seltos Facelift will remain identical to the current model but will get a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine instead of the 1.4-litre unit.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Honda’s mid-size SUV

Honda will finally introduce an all-new mid-size SUV in India by May this year. It will be based on a modified version of the Amaze platform and loaded with features up to the brim. Honda’s new mid-size SUV is likely to get a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT. It might also feature the 1.5-litre strong hybrid unit just like the City e:HEV.

Hyundai’s micro SUV

Finally, we have Hyundai’s micro SUV on the list which is expected to make its way to the showroom floors by the end of this year. Based on the Grand i10 platform, it will share design cues with the Casper sold overseas and will be the company’s most affordable SUV in India. It is likely to get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki bets big on SUVs to achieve 50% PV market share: EV roadmap revealed

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.