Top 5 Upcoming SUVs in India in 2022: Mahindra Scorpio-N to new Brezza

Here we have listed the top 5 upcoming SUVs in India in 2022 that will be launched in the month of June and July. The list includes the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Hyryder, etc.

SUVs are becoming very popular in the Indian market. These days, everyone wants a sport utility vehicle, doesn’t matter it’s a mass-market compact SUV or a muscular full-size SUV. That’s primarily because they are practical and offer more bang for the buck. A lot of new SUVs will be launched in India in the coming days. Here we have listed the Top 5 Upcoming SUVs in India in 2022 that will be launched in the month of June and July.

Top 5 Upcoming SUVs in India in 2022:

Hyundai Venue

The new Hyundai Venue Facelift will be launched in India on June 16, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. It will get a host of design updates and a bunch of new features. However, the powertrain options will remain unchanged. The Venue currently gets an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 98 hp 1.5-litre diesel unit, paired with multiple transmission options.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. It will be Mahindra’s biggest launch of the year. The Scorpio-N will share its powertrain options with the XUV700, albeit in a lower state of tune. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with an optional 4X4 as well.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the all-new Brezza in India on June 30, 2022. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get an updated design language, loads of hi-tech features, and a new powertrain option. It will be powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with paddle shifters.

Toyota Hyryder

Toyota has been planning to launch a new mid-size SUV in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki since a really long time. Now, it will finally come true next month as Toyota will unveil its new Creta-rival mid-size SUV, likely to be called Hyryder, on July 1, 2022. It is expected to get a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol motor, paired with an eCVT and might offer AWD as well.

Citroen C3

Finally, the last car on this list is the Citroen C3 which is all set to be launched on July 20, 2022. While Citroen calls the C3 ‘a hatchback with a twist,’ it is essentially a sub-compact SUV. The Citroen C3 will be offered with an 81 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and it will get a 109 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill too. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively.

Which upcoming SUV excites you the most? Tell us in the comments below!