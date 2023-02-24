Top 5 upcoming Mahindra vehicle launches

Upcoming Mahindra launches in 2023 and 2024. Here are the top five Mahindra SUV and electric vehicle launches expected in India.

Mahindra has been on a spree of launching new vehicles such as the XUV700, the new Scorpio-N, the all-electric XUV400, and the rear-wheel-drive Thar. The carmaker’s not done just yet, as there are more launches to expect from Mahindra. The company has plans to launch SUVs, cars, and electric vehicles in India.

Here are the top 5 upcoming Mahindra vehicles, including new SUVs, electric vehicles, and cars.

Mahindra Thar 5-door

The Mahindra Thar has seen a fair bit of success in India since its launch as it’s a huge leap over the older-gen vehicle. To make the Thar lineup more practical, the carmaker has plans to launch a long-wheelbase version of the SUV, which will have five doors.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door version has been spied numerous times while testing and is expected to launch this year. The 5-door Thar could carry over the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines, along with manual and automatic gearbox options. Similar to the current-gen Thar, the 5-door version could be offered in 4X2 and 4X4 trims.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Next on the cards is again a long-wheelbase version of an SUV currently on sale — the Mahindra Bolero Neo. To be called the Bolero Neo Plus, the SUV is based on the Mahindra TUV300 Plus that was discontinued in India.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus has been spotted testing in India, and when launched later this year, it will be offered with different seating configurations and could be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine making 120bhp.

Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra’s first-ever electric car, the e20 is due for an update as the EV market is picking up pace. The e20 was showcased earlier with new updates, however, there has been no word from Mahindra about its launch, and looking at Tata’s Tiago EV racking up numbers, Mahindra could think of a similar strategy.

Mahindra eKUV100

The KUV100 is a strong contender to be electrified, as this makes a practical vehicle for city use. Mahindra could rename the vehicle altogether, however, it will borrow most of its design elements from the KUV100. If Mahindra manages to price it right, the eKUV100 could be a strong competitor to the Tata Tiago EV.

Mahindra XUV500

This may get fans excited, as Mahindra confirmed that the XUV500 will be making a comeback, either late this year or early next year. The Mahindra XUV500 will see significant design updates compared to its older-gen model, while it will sit between the XUV300 and the XUV700 in Mahindra’s lineup.

The new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to carry forward the same engine from the XUV700, but in a detuned state to make less power. Also, when launched, the XUV500 is expected to feature ADAS tech along with a host of other interior upgrades.