Top 5 upcoming CNG cars in India in 2022: Brezza, Carens & more

Here are the top 5 upcoming CNG cars in India that are expected to be launched in 2022 or by early next year. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Carens, and more.

CNG cars are gradually becoming very popular in India, thanks to ever-rising fuel prices. This has made consumers start considering bi-fuel CNG vehicles and EVs. While the CNG passenger vehicle space is vastly dominated by Maruti Suzuki, other carmakers are also now venturing into this segment. Here we have listed the top 5 upcoming CNG cars in India in 2022.

Upcoming CNG cars in India in 2022:

Toyota Glanza CNG

Toyota will soon launch the CNG version of the facelifted Glanza in India. As per a leaked ARAI document, the Toyota Glanza CNG will be offered with a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. While it churns out 88.5 bhp in the petrol-only model, the bi-fuel CNG version will churn out 76.4 bhp and come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG

Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be the company’s first Nexa model to be sold in a CNG version. It will be launched soon and will share its mechanicals with the Toyota Glanza CNG. Powering the Baleno CNG will be a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is likely to deliver a mileage of more than 25 km/kg.

Kia Sonet CNG

Kia India has begun the road testing of the Sonet CNG and it’s expected to be launched by the end of this year. Kia is likely to offer the Sonet CNG with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor only, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Upon launch, the Sonet might be the first Kia car in India to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the CNG version of Brezza in India soon. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be powered by a 1.5-litre bi-fuel petrol engine. It will be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options, making it the first automatic CNG car from Maruti.

Kia Carens CNG

Finally, the last car on this list is the Kia Carens. Just like the Kia Sonet, the Carens CNG too was previously spotted undergoing road tests, hinting at an imminent launch. The Kia Carens CNG will be offered with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

