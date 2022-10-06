Top 5 Upcoming Cars in India in October 2022: BYD Atto 3 to MG Hector

From a bunch of SUVs to luxury EVs and even a CNG model, check out the top 5 upcoming cars in India in October 2022. The list includes the likes of the BYD Atto 3, Toyota Glanza CNG, Nissan’s mysterious car, and more.

The festive season is already here and we are going to witness some interesting car launches across the price range this month. From a bunch of SUVs to luxury EVs and even a CNG model, check out the top 5 upcoming cars in India in October 2022. The list includes the likes of the BYD Atto 3, Toyota Glanza CNG, Nissan’s mysterious car, and more.

Top 5 Upcoming Cars in India in October 2022:

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz – October 7

Mahindra is likely to launch the XUV300 Sportz in India on October 7. This sportier version of the SUV will feature minor cosmetic tweaks and might get new features as well. Powering the much-awaited Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will be a 1.2-litre mStallion direct-injection turbo-petrol engine that will develop 130 bhp and 230 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

BYD Atto 3 EV – October 11

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker, BYD, will launch the Atto 3 electric SUV in India on October 11. It is likely to get two battery pack options with a claimed range of up to 420 km per charge. The BYD Atto 3 will feature a permanent magnet synchronous motor that will develop 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Toyota Glanza CNG

Toyota is expected to launch the bi-fuel CNG version of the Glanza this month. It will be India’s first premium hatchback to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Powering the Toyota Glanza CNG will be a 76.4 bhp 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it will deliver a mileage of 25 km/kg.

Nissan’s Mysterious Car – October 18

Nissan has sent us a ‘Block Your Date’ invite for October 18. While the company hasn’t revealed any details about the event yet, the invite says ‘Move Beyond’ hinting at the debut of an electric vehicle. Nissan might unveil the Ariya EV in India which made its global debut in July 2020. This electric SUV is claimed to offer a range of up to 500 km per charge.

Advanced MG Hector

MG Motor India is expected to launch an advanced tech-laden version of the Hector soon that will be sold alongside the current model. The new 2022 MG Hector will get a refreshed design and a bunch of hi-tech features, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). In terms of engine options, it is likely to remain unchanged and will continue to get both petrol and diesel powertrains.