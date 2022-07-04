From SUVs to EVs to premium luxury sedans, check out all the upcoming cars in India in July 2022. The list includes the likes of the Citroen C3, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and more.

The second half of the calendar year 2022 has already started and we will witness some big car launches in India this month. From SUVs to EVs to premium luxury sedans, many new cars are on our way. Here, we have listed the Top 5 Upcoming Cars in India in July 2022. The list includes the likes of the Citroen C3, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and more.

Upcoming Cars in India in July 2022:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder – 1st July

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder made its global debut in India on July 1. Bookings for the same are open while the prices are expected to be announced next month. It will get Toyota’s 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT and optional AWD. There will be a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit too with a 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT.

Audi A8 L Facelift – 12th July

The new 2022 Audi A8 L Facelift will be launched in India on July 12. Pre-bookings for this BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class rival are already open. It will get some cosmetic updates and new features. Powering the facelifted Audi A8 L will be a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that develops 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with 8-speed automatic transmission.

New-gen Hyundai Tucson – 13th July

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson will make its India debut on July 13. It will get a host of updates over its predecessor, including new styling and features. The India-spec Hyundai Tucson is likely to get a 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed AT, and a 2.0-litre diesel with an 8-speed AT. Upon launch, it will rival the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, etc.

Citroen C3 – 20th July

The all-new Citroen C3 will be launched in India on July 20. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for Rs 21,000. It will be offered with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor (81 bhp / 115 Nm) and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol mill (109 bhp / 190 Nm). Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Finally, the last car on this list is the Volvo XC40 Recharge. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be launched this month and it will be assembled in India. This Swedish electric SUV features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Volvo claims that it can deliver a range of around 400 km on a single charge and can be juiced up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes with a 150kW DC fast charger.

