Top 5 unique cars from the Oscar-winning RRR movie

RRR winning the Oscar was spectacular, however, here are five unique cars that were used in the Telugu movie.

It’s always good when Indian cinema gets noticed on the global stage and it becomes special if it wins an award, especially if it wins an Oscar. The Telugu movie RRR winning the Oscar was spectacular, however, the drama action film also features some old cars that were equal stars.

Here are 5 unique cars that were featured in the Oscar-winning RRR movie, along with a little history lesson about them.

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost was what earned the carmaker its reputation for making the “best car in the world” back in the day. Originally launched in 1906, the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost was in production until 1926, and the carmaker made 7874 units.

When launched, the car was initially powered by a 7036cc six-cylinder engine mated to a three-speed gearbox, however, in 1910, Rolls-Royce upgraded the engine to a 7428cc unit and later in 1913, gave the Silver Ghost a four-speed gearbox.

Ford Model T

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Ford Model T needs no introduction at all, as it set the benchmarks for how cars are to be built and how affordable they can be. The Ford Model T was first introduced on October 1, 1908, and was in production until 1927, and in this period, Ford sold 15 million units.

The Ford Model T was powered by a 2.9-litre, four-cylinder engine that made 18bhp and had a top speed of 68kmph. What made it more interesting was the fact that the engine was capable of running on petrol, kerosene, or ethanol.

Cadillac Type 53

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Cadillac Type 53 is based on the Cadillac Type 51, which was launched in 1915, and over the years, the carmaker launched the Type 53, 55, 57, 59, and 61. The Type 53 was introduced in 1916 and when launched, it was the first car to use controls similar to the modern layout which has the gear lever and the handbrake between the front seats and three pedals to operate the car.

The Cadillac Type 53 was powered by a 77bhp V8 engine and was on sale for only that year, as the following year, Cadillac launched the Type 55.

Studebaker President

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Studebaker President, in its fourth generation, was one of the best-looking cars of its time. Initially launched in 1926, the carmaker spared no expenses to make it the finest car on American roads. The models made between 1928 and 1933 even went on to set land speed records, some of them which stood for 35 years.

The first-generation Studebaker President was powered by a 5800cc six-cylinder engine upon its launch, and two years later, in 1928, the carmaker introduced a more refined 5121cc engine.

Pierce Arrow Model 48

Image Credit: Supercars.net

Launched in 1913, the Pierce Arrow Model 48 was the longest-running model for the company and was the successor to the Pierce Arrow Model 48SS. Over the years, the model saw many updates such as 48-B-1, 48-B-2, 48-B-3, and 48-B-4 up the Series 5 48-B-1 of 1918.

The car was powered by a six-cylinder engine that made 48 horsepower, and when it was introduced, Pierce offered 14 different factory body styles on the 48 chassis.