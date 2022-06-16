scorecardresearch

Top 5 two-seater sports cars in India

Ever wondered what two-seater performance cars money can buy? Here are 5 two-seater sports cars that offer nothing but performance, exotic materials, and continent-crushing touring capabilities.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
lamborghini

Two-seater sports cars are a rare breed, thoroughbred to offer maximum performance. Such cars make use of every element in them to offer better aerodynamics and power, tuned to offer a maximum dose of adrenalin. While this is a dream for many, some own such exotics, although they are not practical everyday drivers and may cost as much as an entry-level car only to maintain. 

For such performance seekers, it’s a small price to pay to own a car that is the ultimate driving machine. Let’s take a look at 5 two-seater sports cars that are owned by a few, and the best money can buy you in India. 

Ferrari 812

ferrari 812 gts

No two-seater sports car list can exist without a Ferrari, in our case the 812. The Ferreri 812 is the only naturally-aspirated V12 the Italian carmaker currently sells and it incorporates a number of advanced aerodynamic features to make it as fast as possible. The bodywork has channels to manage airflow and the car uses a number of active and passive aerodynamics to keep drag as low as possible. The 812 is available as a coupe, a hard top convertible (GTS), and in a Competizione trim, which is more track-focused. 

Powering the Ferrari 812 is a front-mounted 6,496 cc naturally aspirated V12 that makes 789 bhp and 712 Nm of torque with the help of a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Competizione uses the same engine, but the power is tweaked to make 819 bhp. The Ferrari 812 can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds while attaining a top speed of 340 kmph. 

Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae

lamborghini

If there is a Ferrari, a Lamborghini follows. The two companies have a long history and have been constantly trying to beat each other to the top. The Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is the latest from the VW-owned Italian carmaker and is limited to 600 examples worldwide. One of them has made its way to India

Lamborghinis are known for their wedge-shaped cars with sharp, angular designs and the Ultimae is no less, however, it sheds a lot of flamboyance like the big aero wing for an active one, keeping it slightly less subtle. 

There is nothing subtle about the engine though, as the Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is powered by a 6,498cc V12 that makes 770 bhp and 720 Nm with the help of a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The Ultimae gets an all-wheel-drive system that helps the car accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 208 seconds and reach a top speed of 355 kmph. You can read more on the Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae here

Porsche 911 Turbo S

porsche 911 turbo s

Porsche has always been a thorn in Ferrari’s throne and with its latest 911 Turbo S, it continues to do so. Unlike the Ferrari 812 and the Aventador, the Porsche is powered by a 3745cc, six-cylinder engine that uses two turbochargers to produce 641 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. An 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends power to the rear wheels to help the 911 Turbo S accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 330 kmph. 

Compared to the Ferrari and the Lamborghini, the Porsche 911 Turbo S uses half the number of cylinders to achieve similar performance numbers and the reason being perfection over the years. Also, compared to the earlier-mentioned two sportscars, the 911 is a better daily driver and has a massive fanbase globally. 

McLaren 720S

mclaren 720s

Moving over from the Italians and Germans, the British offer some exciting two-seaters, the McLaren 720S is one of them. The 720S has everything, modern aerodynamic design, butterfly doors, chassis and body made of exotic materials, a mid-mounted engine, racing pedigree, Alcantara-wrapped interior, and everything one expects in a two-seater sports car. 

Powering the McLaren 720S is a 3,994cc twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 710 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels using a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, helping the 720S accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 341 kmph. The suspension is also advanced, as it uses a ProActive Chassis Control II active suspension system that uses accelerometers and pressure sensors to communicate with the car’s onboard computers to offer a precise ride, and uses findings from a PhD course!

Aston Martin DBS

aston martin dbs

Wrapping the list of the top 5 performance two-seater sports cars is another British Marque, Aston Martin with the DBS. The quintessentially British two-seater is more of a grand tourer that is available with a V12, with the engine in the front and the gearbox at the rear, giving it good weight distribution. 

The 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 on the DBS makes 715 bhp and 900 Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The DBS can accelerate from 0 to 100 km in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 340 kmph. Now for those wondering why the DBS makes less power compared to the others, the stress-free turbocharged engine is more focused on touring than outright performance, suiting the car’s intention.

